LIVE: Former Matt Gaetz Staffer Doing Press Conference For SOME Reason!

Congress
Evan Hurst
April 05, 2021 11:51 AM

This is not the staffer, this is Matt Gaetz.

Oh hey, this seems like something you might like to watch on WonketteTV! We were perusing the Joe.My.God website, like we do, and saw that at noon, a former Matt Gaetz staffer would be doing a press conference!

What is about to happen? We don't know! The more we read about it, the more it sounds like it might be some bullshit. But here is a livestream, and then assuming it is interesting, Wonkette's Liz is going to tell you all about it afterward!



