Live From Congress, It's Greta Thunberg!
To coincide with Earth Day, and also with the global climate summit President Joe Biden is hosting with all the world leaders, world-famous climate activist Greta Thunberg is testifying before the House Oversight subcommittee on the Environment. (Watch the climate summit here!)
There will also be other experts present, but you will be watching this hearing because you think Greta Thunberg is really cool, because you are a lib like that.
