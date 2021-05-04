Live In Congress For The First Time, It's Attorney General Merrick Garland!
VERY IMPORTANT WONK TV HEARING ALERT! It is Attorney General Merrick Garland, in front of Congress for the first time!
He's going to be in front of a House Appropriations subcommittee at 10 a.m., and he's going to talk a whole bunch about domestic terrorism and civil rights enforcement, reportedly. We hope he spills some tea on Rudy Giuliani too, but we'll see.
The Washington Post provides a preview:
Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday will ask lawmakers to support his department's request for more funding to help investigate and prosecute domestic terrorism and beef up civil rights enforcement, as he testifies on Capitol Hill for the first time as the country's top law enforcement officer. [...]
"From protecting voting rights to prosecuting hate crimes like those experienced by our Asian American and Pacific Islander communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, DOJ's civil rights work is critical to protecting the American dream," Garland will say, according to a copy of his prepared remarks.
Here is your video! There will be a quiz afterward.
