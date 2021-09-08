LIVE: Joe Biden Talking About Labor Unions At Some Point!
Oh hey, President Joe Biden is speaking today about labor unions at "11:20 in the morning," which as we all know could mean LITERALLY ANY TIME ON THE WHOLE CLOCK BECAUSE THE BIDEN WHITE HOUSE IS WORSE THAN THE OBAMA WHITE HOUSE ABOUT THIS.
We aren't mad, the president is busy.
Anyway, labor unions, for Labor Day!
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter.
Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?
Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.