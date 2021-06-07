LOOK, FOX NEWS! KAMALA HARRIS IS DOING AN IMMIGRATION PRESS CONFERENCE! IN GUATEMALA!
Know how Fox News is always yelling real loud because Vice President Kamala Harris isn't personally at the border solving that problem with her bare hands? Harris's job has always been a bit more complicated and brainy than that, and it's specifically to work on the root causes that lead to migration crises and work with Central America and Mexico toward those aims.
And today, Harris is doing that! In Guatemala! And you can watch her press briefing with the Guatemalan president right here!
Sorry, Fox News, she's still not personally building baby jails, to put babies in. We know that would probably make you feel better. Not gonna happen.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!
Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?
Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.