March Democratic Debate: Two Will Enter ... Two Will Probably Also Leave
Are you guys ready for another debate? Probably not! Probably you thought this was all over and you would never have to sit through one again. But here we are, for what we think we can assume will be the final debate of the primary season!
In one corner, weighing in at 890 delegates, we have former Vice President Joe Biden, promising to be the president you don't have to think about, ever! In the other corner, weighing in at 736 delegates is Bernie Sanders, promising to make sure everybody has health care, a prospect that seems less and less ridiculous the further we get into this coronavirus thing! They'll be debating in front of a non-existent audience in Washington, DC , because no one wants to be in a live studio audience these days.
We don't have an official live stream, because it is on CNN, and they are chintzy with the live streams, but we thought we'd give you a nice open thread to hang out in, if you happen to be watching tonight. On the bright side, they're not making anyone sign into anything to watch online, so that's nice!
Also, if you are voting in Illinois, Arizona, Ohio or Florida, this is a reminder that despite the whole pandemic thing, you still have a primary on Tuesday! To vote in! Outside of your house! So, you know ... best of luck with that!
