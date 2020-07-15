Mary Trump To Uncle Stable Genius: FIRE YOURSELF
On Monday, a judge on the New York state Supreme Court lifted a restraining order on Mary Trump, niece of El Shithole, which means she is allowed to go forth and do many wonderful interviews about her book My Uncle Is Disgusting, And So Is Everybody Else Named "Trump" Except Me. (OK, it is called Too Much And Never Enough: How My Family Created The World's Most Dangerous Man. We made that other title up, as a tease!)
Trump's first interview went, as interviews like these so often do, to George Snuffleupagus on ABC News, and the clip they released last night so has a simple message for Donald Trump: Quit your damn job, you are in way over your head, you are bad, and you should feel bad.
Or, as she says it more simply, "resign." If she was in the Oval Office right now, what would she say? "Resign."
EXCLUSIVE: @GStephanopoulos: "If you're in the Oval Office today, what would you tell [Pres. Trump]?" Mary Trump:… https://t.co/IW5yAOnWir— ABC News (@ABC News)1594775452.0
In that clip, Trump also says -- it's so weird to type "Trump also says" and then follow it with a quote that is smart! Anyway, Trump talks about visiting the White House in April 2017 for her aunt's birthday party, at which point she says her dumb uncle seemed already "strained." He seemed "tired, like this is not what he signed up for, if he even knows what he signed up for." When she told him to keep his chin up or something along those lines, he replied, "they won't get me," like a common mob boss.
"Good Morning America" released a longer clip this morning, with this quotable quote:
STEPHANOPOULOS: What's the single most important thing you think the country needs to know about your uncle?
TRUMP: He's utterly incapable of leading this country, and it's dangerous to allow him to do so.
STEPHANOPOULOS: Based on what you see now, or what you saw then?
TRUMP: Based on what I've seen my entire adult life.
She also confirmed, based on her family sources, people who were around at the time, that Trump paid some guy named Joe Shapiro to take his SATs, but that it's not the same Joe Shapiro a lot of people are focusing on. She says she hates that another guy with the same name got pegged for that, and that people have been bothering that guy's widow. (The White House says it's not true, but the White House lies daily, so fuck them.)
Mary Trump is cool, best Trump there is, not that there was much competition, the end.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!
Wonkette is fully funded by readers like YOU. If you love Wonkette, WE NEED YOUR LOVE GIFTS TO KEEP US GOING.
Evan Hurst is the senior editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.