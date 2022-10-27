youth pastors sexual abusechristian sexual abusedrag queensmaury county tennesseevideogulf breeze methodist churchjoplinaaron millermaury county mom homophobic commissioner aaron miller tennessee

We Wish We Were Half As Fierce As This Tennessee Mom Throwing Out The Homophobic Christian Trash

Culture Wars
Evan Hurst
October 27, 2022 04:20 PM
Conservative Christians are the people who who assault and abuse children.

Joplin man with ties to students and children arrested for soliciting 15-year-old girl; accused of paying her $500. (He used to be a Baptist youth leader.)

Conservative Christians are the people who who assault and abuse children.

Family sues Gulf Breeze Methodist Church after daughter sexually assaulted by youth pastor

Conservative Christians are the people who who assault and abuse children.

Former West Columbia Youth Pastor Accused of Sexually Abusing Teen Boy

Conservative Christians are the people who who assault and abuse children.

GCSO: Pastor arrested for criminal sexual conduct with minors

Conservative Christians are the people who who assault and abuse children.

Jefferson County pastor arrested, charged with child solicitation

Conservative Christians are the people who who assault and abuse children.

UPDATE! PUBLISHED FIVE MINUTES AFTER THIS EPISODE OF WONKETTE WENT TO PRINT!

FORMER WEWOKA MIDDLE SCHOOL PRINCIPAL ACCUSED OF FONDLING A STUDENT (Surprise, he is also a youth pastor.)

Those are just the local news stories our pal JoeMyGod has aggregated about (white heterosexual) conservative Christian leaders abusing children in the past week. It's kind of a thing he does, aggregaing those stories. And the numbers are staggering.

And motherfucker MAGA trash wants to lead a Nazi-style campaign against drag queens and trans kids and public school teachers who tell those kids it's OK and that they're not going to hell for who they are? Want to call drag queens and loving teachers "groomers"? Go eat a sidewalk.

Here's a local mom in Maury County, Tennessee, just south of the Nashville suburbs, who's fucking had it. Watch as she rips a homophobic piece of shit county commissioner named Aaron Miller an entire new asshole and then goes back for seconds.

"I've never been sexually assaulted at a drag show, but I have been at church. TWICE. The men told me it was MY fault," she shouted.

And that's just scratching the surface.



That American hero mom did all the talking, we don't need to say another thing.

And to any LGBTQ kids who stumble across this who might be suffering the child abuse of living in a fundamentalist Christian home, watch this video and know that there are gabillions more people out there like that mom above — far greater in number than the rednecks you're trapped with right now — and we all wish we were as fierce as she is. But we sure do try.

OPEN THREAD.

