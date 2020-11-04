Media, Please Stop Believing Everything The Cops Tell You
How would you identify someone as a member of Black Lives Matter? Do they have old school ties or signet rings? The police and conservative media keep insisting that Black Lives Matter is a Marxist terrorist organization and not a movement of individuals who believe black lives matter. It's right there in the name. It's why we haven't trademarked the url marxisterroristlivesmatter.com.
Early this morning, three people stabbed three other people in Washington DC. The police claimed that the victims were members of the Proud Boys, just standing by and minding their own business when members of Black Lives Matter, LLC, attacked them. It wasn't long — like, a little over an hour — before they changed their story and admitted that they "can no longer confirm who the victims were, or the suspects' affiliations."
The police should consider fully policing before informing the media of their hasty conclusions.
From WUSA:
The incident happened in the 1400 block of New York Avenue, not too far from the White House, around 2:26 a.m., police said.
Officers are currently on the lookout for the three stabbing suspects. They said two of the suspects were black men wearing all black clothing. The third suspect was a black woman wearing black sweatpants with a white stripe, orange leggings and a dark gray coat, armed with a knife.
There's no compelling reason to assume they were members of Black Lives Matter. They could've been mimes or goths. But they are Black and probably assume they have a right to exist, so there you go.
Although there is a Black Lives Matter DC, which bills itself as a “radical collective of artists, infrastructure builders and movement healers," it's not an official organization and no one is issued a knife and badge. They quickly responded on Twitter.
The media has a habit of believing whatever cock-and-bull story the cops sell them. This includes tainted milkshakes from a New York burger joint and a frozen coffee beverage flavored with something that obviously wasn't a tampon.
The stabbing investigation remains ongoing. There were demonstrations last night outside the White House but they were reportedly more like a “festival" than a protest. Businesses were boarded up in anticipation but Trump's hallucinatory riots didn't quite materialize.
Now I'm off to my Black Lives Matter Zoom board meeting.
[WUSA]
Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.
Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad free and supported entirely by reader donations. Please click the clickie, if you are able!
Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He's on the board of the Portland Playhouse theater and writes for the immersive theater Cafe Nordo in Seattle. Tickets are on sale now for his latest Nordo collaboration, "Curiouser and Curiouser," an adaptation of "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" and "Through the Looking Glass." It promises to feel like an actual evening with SER (for good or for ill).