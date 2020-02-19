Meghan McCain Thinks Democrats Did 'Piss Poor Job' Of Reminding Her Trump Exists
Meghan McCain really doesn't like former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg, who is currently shopping to buy a Democratic primary. Bloomberg was a fairly standard Republican/right-leaning independent for years prior to Trump's election. It's unclear where the daylight is between Bloomberg's policies and whatever's important to McCain. Bloomberg has presumably never insulted John McCain, a distant relative of Meghan's. I guess this is all about guns. Bloomberg is a prominent gun control advocate, and McCain has been romantically linked in the past to several well-connected assault weapons.
Joy Behar offended McCain Tuesday on "The View" because she's considering voting for Bloomberg if he's the Democratic nominee. This isn't a huge shock, because Behar has stated how much she wants to defeat Trump. She believes whoever becomes the Democratic nominee will stand between Trump and fascism. I don't know if I'd go that far, but McCain argued that if "Democrats don't take [Bloomberg] out, Republicans will."
Sunny Hostin discussed some past racially insensitive comments Bloomberg made that were classic Republican asshole. However, Hostin suggested all might be forgiven if Bloomberg picked Stacey Abrams as his running mate. I don't think hiring a single black person makes you significantly less racist, especially if it's clearly in your best interests, but I'm all for putting my beautiful black sister next in line to the presidency behind an almost-80-year-old man.
The Stacey Abrams consolation prize — not surprisingly — didn't sway McCain. She quoted a Washington Post article that highlighted some more offensive statements from Bloomberg. McCain is appalled that Democrats don't have the sense to run literally Jesus Christ against Trump because that's apparently the only way to win.
MCCAIN: You want to go up against Trump and you want to take the moral high ground, Democrats? I don't know if this guy is going to be the one you can put your character up against.
This election isn't about character. Trump is a criminal who regularly abuses power and defies all norms. There are SO many ways that Bloomberg sucks, but I resent Republicans like McCain demanding Democrats produce some perfect candidate for their consideration against Donald Trump. And now they're saying an actual Republican isn't to their refined taste?
But while we're talking about perfect candidates, let's never forget that McCain's father unapologetically used a racial epithet when running for president.
"I hate the g**ks," McCain said yesterday in response to a question from reporters aboard his campaign bus. "I will hate them as long as I live."
This was back in 2000, and by that point, it had been wrong to use this specific slur for at least always. Sen. McCain also liked to make rape jokes with a dash of bestiality ... in public.
From The Guardian:
"Did you hear the one about the woman who is attacked on the street by a gorilla, beaten senseless, raped repeatedly and left to die?" McCain reportedly asked an audience during his 1986 Senate campaign, according to Arizona's Tucson Citizen. "When she finally regains consciousness and tries to speak, her doctor leans over to hear her sigh contently and to feebly ask, 'Where is that marvelous ape?'"
He also called his wife, Cindy, a gendered slur when she dared notice he was losing his hair.
In his book "The Real McCain," Cliff Schecter writes that at a 1992 campaign stop, with reporters nearby, McCain was joined by his wife Cindy and two campaign aides. "At one point, Cindy playfully twirled McCain's hair and said, 'You're getting a little thin up there.' McCain's face reddened, and he responded, 'At least I don't plaster on the makeup like a trollop, you cunt.' McCain's excuse was that it had been a long day.
During the 2008 presidential campaign, Sen. McCain offered up Cindy McCain as a contestant at a topless biker pageant. I think Sarah Palin might not have been the only mistake he made that year. Meghan McCain, who I'm fairly certain voted for her father, flipped out when Behar tried to compare Bloomberg's grossness to Trump's.
MCCAIN: I'm supposed to give Bloomberg a pass? Not on this show! Not with this host!
How very noble. McCain received some applause for that self-serving, hypocritical line, so good on her. Then the ruckus came.
BEHAR: I would like to know who you are going to vote for. Who are you voting for?
MCCAIN: Who I vote for is none of your business! But I am not voting for Trump and I sure as hell am not voting for Bloomberg!
Fair enough. There are still a half dozen other options that aren't Donald Trump. This isn't the Sophie's Choice Republicans are making it.
BEHAR: So you're not going to vote. So you're not going to vote. You're not voting for Trump and you're not voting for a Democrat. You said that.
MCCAIN: You know, you guys have done a piss-poor job of convincing me that I should vote for a Democrat.
First place, Bloomberg has been a Democrat for about eight minutes. It's also not Behar's job to convince McCain to vote against corrupt crime lord Donald Trump. Behar's job involves sitting across a table every day from McCain without losing her shit. That's demanding enough. She doesn't have room on her plate for giving McCain a "Schoolhouse Rock" lesson in basic civics.
But McCain has been demanding that Democrats persuade her personally for years now. Good luck to us all on that one.
