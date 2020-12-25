Merry Christmas Babbies
The traditional Christmas strawberries and Champagne and bagels and lox are out, done up pretty like a fancy lady got high and started arranging lox, the presents aren't as obscene as I feared they'd be while I was over-online-shopping, and the girls are being, what is this, good? I may eventually start my Dr. Tony Fauci pies, but I sure didn't do them yesterday.
I am only popping in because I know you need a fresh thread, and certainly not to accidentally see any news while I'm putting a video on twitter, definitely ignoring all that for a solid ... couple hours ... and only will say once again thank you, and you are welcome here, and we love love love you.
Almost fucking there.
