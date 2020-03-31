Mistakes You Didn't Know Were Ruining Your Fried Chicken! Tabs, Tues., March 31, 2020
General Electric workers DEMAND to make ventilators. God bless, General Electric workers. (Vice)
General Motors, meanwhile, wants you to know, via the New York Times, that JESUS CHRIST TRUMP, IT'S NOT THEIR FUCKING FAULT.
Wichita machinists union wants all its factories to switch production too. GO UNION. — Wichita Eagle
Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) expands a bit on the Senate saying two months ago TAKE OUR FUCKING MONEY FOR TESTING AND SUPPLIES and the Trump admin being like "nah it's chill." (Washington Post)
Dems promise Trump ... INFRASTRUCTURE WEEK! (It's a good idea though.) — Vox
Erik Wemple at WaPo: Hannity Must Go
Looks like errrrebody going on strike! (Daily Beast)
Mike Konczal at Dissent Mag explains the good, important things the CARES Act (the Senate stimulus bill) does, the good, important expansion of unemployment, etc., and the real, meaningful reforms we couldn't get.
Judges block Texas and Ohio abortion bans, so just all the others to go. (New York Daily News)
More intelligent people make negotiations win-win instead of screwing their negotiating partner to the wall, who could have guessed that. (New York Times)
Tiger King Ignores Its Only Protagonists: The Tigers (Uproxx)
This is about Marco Rubio's brother-in-law dealing cocaine with someone from the Tigers show. — Miami New Times
I have not seen the tigers show yet, Shy doesn't want to :( but anyway I'm finishing up a rewatch of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt :D
This Wonker sells beautiful bras!
This Wonker sells beautiful whimsical sculptures!
This Wonker sells whimsical lamps!
This Wonker sells overly honest cards and stationery!
This Wonker's husband sells BAKERY!
Got a small business, including a sole proprietorship, self-employment, or gig work? You want this good, important SBA 7 loan, which will forgive all loans spent on two and a half months of payroll and health premiums. CALL YOUR BANK. Etsy friends, I'm talking to you too! Self-employed folks, want my accountant to explain that AND how to get tax refunds for your own sick leave? Have a tab!
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.
Your Wonkette runs ENTIRELY on your donations. Help us make the payroll, if you'd be the best.
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.