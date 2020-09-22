Monster-in-Law Horror Stories! Tabs, Tues., Sept. 22, 2020
The feds tapped protesters' phones in Portland. — Ken Klippenstein at The Nation
Democrats, Republicans, and the Ruthlessness Gap. (The American Prospect)
This actually just made me laugh out loud, what a fuckpig. Also, stop calling people cunts in the comments, it just makes me have to take the time to delete it.
Trump falsely calls Elizabeth Warren a communist, then says maybe it's somewhere in between socialism and communism… https://t.co/FIecy5fGsB— Daniel Dale (@Daniel Dale)1600727536.0
Are red-state governors killing their people to make Trump happy? Oh come on, don't be cra ... — Dean Baker at CEPR
Supreme Court hearings? Rush Limbaugh doesn't need no stinking Supreme Court hearings. — Joe My God
American Research Group (rated B by 538) says Trump's approval rating is at 35 percent. Is that good? — ARG
He thinks he won the Nobel Peace Prize.
Trump complaining about NBC coverage: "And they start with a hurricane, and then they went to something. And someth… https://t.co/rKh5KyHLCA— Daniel Dale (@Daniel Dale)1600736469.0
Up is down: Trump lies that Biden would 'destroy' Obamacare's protections for pre-existing conditions. (Actual CNN hed!) — CNN
We are killing the housekeepers. — Important info from the New York Times
If you have any Atlantic links left this month, talking to Andrew Weissman about what Robert Mueller fucked up is for sure worth one of them. (The Atlantic)
How the "Russian Laundromat" works. — The Reporting Project
LA Times roiled by summer of scandals. — LA Times
What went wrong at the Los Angeles Times. "My asshole," [LAT Executive Editor Norm Pearlstine] shouted, "is clean!" — Laura Wagner in Vice from July
An old old interview with my personal friend Mike Davis. Who according to this profile is everybody's personal friend. (Verso)
I am sorry to report that Drew Barrymore annoys me in this video, and also that she has a show apparently, but here is a literally five minute meal from Chef Jose Andres: chickpeas, tomatoes, and eggs.
Chef José Andrés Teaches Drew How to Make Chickpeas, Tomatoes and Eggs Dish www.youtube.com
