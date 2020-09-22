recipe hub supreme court trump nobel prize sept 22 2020

Monster-in-Law Horror Stories! Tabs, Tues., Sept. 22, 2020

News
Rebecca Schoenkopf
September 22, 2020 07:00 AM
Tabs gifs by your friend Martini Ambassador!

The feds tapped protesters' phones in Portland. — Ken Klippenstein at The Nation

Democrats, Republicans, and the Ruthlessness Gap. (The American Prospect)

This actually just made me laugh out loud, what a fuckpig. Also, stop calling people cunts in the comments, it just makes me have to take the time to delete it.

Are red-state governors killing their people to make Trump happy? Oh come on, don't be cra ... — Dean Baker at CEPR

Supreme Court hearings? Rush Limbaugh doesn't need no stinking Supreme Court hearings. — Joe My God

American Research Group (rated B by 538) says Trump's approval rating is at 35 percent. Is that good? — ARG

He thinks he won the Nobel Peace Prize.

Up is down: Trump lies that Biden would 'destroy' Obamacare's protections for pre-existing conditions. (Actual CNN hed!) — CNN

We are killing the housekeepers. — Important info from the New York Times

If you have any Atlantic links left this month, talking to Andrew Weissman about what Robert Mueller fucked up is for sure worth one of them. (The Atlantic)

How the "Russian Laundromat" works. — The Reporting Project

LA Times roiled by summer of scandals. — LA Times

What went wrong at the Los Angeles Times. "My asshole," [LAT Executive Editor Norm Pearlstine] shouted, "is clean!" — Laura Wagner in Vice from July

An old old interview with my personal friend Mike Davis. Who according to this profile is everybody's personal friend. (Verso)

I am sorry to report that Drew Barrymore annoys me in this video, and also that she has a show apparently, but here is a literally five minute meal from Chef Jose Andres: chickpeas, tomatoes, and eggs.

Chef José Andrés Teaches Drew How to Make Chickpeas, Tomatoes and Eggs Dish www.youtube.com

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.

Be Wonkette's friend. Give us money, if you are able!

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Rebecca Schoenkopf

Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc