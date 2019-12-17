Nevertheless, Meghan McCain Persisted (In Being An Assh*le)
We don't bother covering every time Meghan McCain is an obnoxious asshole on "The View," because we'd have to rename this site Meghan McCain's An Obnoxious Asshole Daily. Facebook might flag us for fewer "clickbait" violations, but it's still not worth it. There's a big, beautiful world out there that isn't John McCain's secret daughter.
Unfortunately, McCain blew the roof off her self-pity party after Whoopi Goldberg snatched the wig off her head yesterday. The panel was discussing impeachment, and Sunny Hostin denounced the hypocrisy of Senate Republicans who voted to convict Bill Clinton for blowjob-related felonies but will let Donald Trump walk on extortion and light treason. McCain kept interrupting Hostin, an actual lawyer, to jerk-splain that her job wasn't to "litigate the ethics" of impeachment but to provide Jell-O-shot-fueled insight into the politics of impeachment. It's fascinating that McCain would try to separate "ethics" from "politics," as if they are entirely different concerns.
Whoopi had been trying to go to commercial forever, but McCain wouldn't stop talking over Hostin. She petulantly declared that "The View" doesn't want "conservative perspectives" because they won't let one specific conservative speak ad nauseam. Whoopi -- the show's moderator -- finally had enough and said bluntly, "Girl, please stop talking." It was a wonderful moment for every black woman in America who has a Meghan McCain at her job or anywhere in her life.
McCain rolled her eyes and with a sob in her throat said she'd stop talking for the rest of the show, "no problem," because she's eight years old. There's no evidence she's capable of shutting up for that long unless she severed her vocal cords like the loudmouth desperate to win a bet in "The Twilight Zone." McCain lacks humility, courtesy, and the self-awareness to develop either trait so she's spent the past day insisting that unless she's allowed to say whatever she wants, whenever she wants, usually as someone else is speaking, the entitled child of privilege has been cruelly "silenced." Don't we realize that Meghan McCain speaks for the common man?
Wah!Twitter
No one is pretending "half the country" doesn't exist just because a black woman dared tell John McCain's daughter to shut up. Joy Behar grew up working class. Whoopi lived in housing projects. Hostin saw her uncle stabbed in front her on a Bronx street. McCain grew up with a father in the Senate and a wealthy mother. The only views she truly represents are those of the elite. If there's a real culture war, she's secure in her castle eating cake and sneering down her nose at the peasants.
This morning, McCain tweeted this bit of nonsense.
Yeah, she thinks she's a real hero, a role model to spoiled rich "girls" everywhere who are mean to the help. McCain can afford HBO and only works an hour a day. She should be all caught up on Game of Thrones. Yet, she still cluelessly compared herself to a character so convinced of her own moral correctness, she committed genocide. Regardless of your politics, I'm sure we can all agree that Meghan McCain is just as disappointing as GOT's final season.
