Newt Gingrich So Mad At Georgia Secretary Of State For Letting People Vote
Once again, Newt Gingrich is saying the quiet part out loud.
It is commonly held wisdom that the more people vote, the more likely a Democrat is to win. If I were a Republican, however, this is not something I would mention, ever, as it is something of a self-own. Sort of like calling themselves The Party of Lincoln. I mean, if the last time you had bragging rights about anything, or were notably against a racist institution of some kind, was in 1865, that is something you should probably keep to yourself. That's pretty embarrassing!
But if there is one thing we know about the Right — and about Newt Gingrich in particular — it is that they have absolutely no shame, nor any idea about what sort of things they should find really, really embarrassing.
On Sunday, Newt Gingrich sent out an angry tweet criticizing Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for loving Stacey Abrams so much he's willing to make it so lots of people can vote. Which is weird because Raffensperger is blaming Stacey Abrams for Donald Trump thinking it's okay to not concede the election.
I mean, I think it is clear by now that no Republican would ever do anything that was not in some way related to the influence of Stacey Abrams, obviously.
Why is Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger working so hard to add drop boxes and take other steps to make it h… https://t.co/IuBYL9V1Iz— Newt Gingrich (@Newt Gingrich)1607884200.0
Like he's literally saying out loud — okay, tweeting out loud — that adding drop boxes and letting people vote will make it harder for Republicans to win. That's like saying "Oh, I would have been prom queen if the only person allowed to vote was my mom," as if it were something people should be impressed by.
What is it even like to have that little self-awareness?
Of course, this is far from the first time a Republican has said this. Trump himself said the same thing this March.
Trump, on expanding voting: “They had levels of voting, that if you ever agreed to it you'd never have a Republican… https://t.co/1wVCUhYfGO— Jacques Calonne (@Jacques Calonne)1585582705.0
He then, at least according to reality, lost an election in which lots and lots of people voted. Against him. Surely, if he had been able to personally pick who was allowed to vote — or allowed to personally pick the entire Electoral College in this election, he would have won. Although, he did get to pick three Supreme Court justices, and they refused to let him be president for another four years, so it may not have worked out too well for him that way, either.
