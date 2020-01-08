Elizabeth Warren Goes On 'The View' To Ignore Meghan McCain To Her Face
Meghan McCain was two clouds above nine on "The View" Monday because Trump had just killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani for reasons he's still workshopping. These are her childlike words on the impeachment-distracting strike that might lead us to war.
MCCAIN: For me, when a big, bad terrorist gets blown up, I'm happy about it.
Megs smash! Flag-draped violence is good, no matter the suspicious motivations or potential quagmire-shaped ramifications. Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren joined the "hot topics" table yesterday, and McCain called out the senator for raining on her military parade. First, though, she tried to butter her up with empty flattery.
MCCAIN: I believe you respect the American military and respect our troops. You have traveled overseas many times. I just want to say that first and foremost.
These are three sentences that met randomly and are embarrassed by how little they have in common. Warren doesn't need McCain to tell her she respects the military. She's not the one pardoning war criminals against their recommendations or pissing on the memories of dead war heroes. Warren responded to this with a curt "sure," which was awesome. She could tell a "but" was coming because she was talking to an asshole.
Elizabeth Warren Discusses Qassem Soleimani Strike | The View www.youtube.com
McCain tries to go after Democratic guests like she's a (very) common Mike Wallace. She accused Warren of performing the dreaded political "flip-flop" on Soleimani.
MCCAIN: You issued a statement calling Soleimani a murderer.
Yes, she did, Meggers! Here it is.
You'll notice that Warren called Soleimani's assassination a "reckless move" from the start. McCain ignored this.
MCCAIN: Later, you issued a second statement saying that he was "an assassination of a senior foreign military official."
The US prefers the term "targeted killing" to "assassination," which is not entirely legal. It's sort of like how "enhanced interrogation" replaced "torture." This is the kind of "politically correct" verbiage conservatives can support.
MCCAIN: I don't understand the flip-flop. I don't understand why it was so hard to call him a terrorist, and I would just like you to explain the change.
Warren wasn't interested in justifying herself to McCain. She said her position hadn't changed. (It hasn't!) It's just not clear if Trump's rash actions are in America's best interests. (They're not!) McCain, however, wouldn't rest until Warren agreed that Soleimani was a "terrorist," because that designation would justify everything. She pouted like a spoiled child when Warren used precise wording, as a responsible leader should.
MCCAIN: Do you think he's a terrorist?
WARREN: [Soleimani was] part of a group that has been designated as terrorists.
MCCAIN: So, he's not a terrorist?
Here is where we wonder exactly what sort of Republican McCain is. She used to pose as a staunch Never Trumper like Rick Wilson or Jennifer Rubin. Those guys are annoying with their "don't go too far left, Dems" concern trolling but at least they don't break out the pom-poms for Trump. McCain, despite her seldom-stated connection to John McCain, has started defending the president with the regularity of Lindsey Graham. Even Joe Scarborough decried Trump's actions this week, observing that the rationale for killing Soleimani keeps shifting. It's not enough that Soleimani was a "bad guy." Kim Jong-un and Assad are both scum. Are they next on Trump's "kill list"? You can't just kill "bad guys" without a plan. And boosting your approval numbers through a war isn't a good "plan."
Elizabeth Warren on Tax Plans and Large Corporations | The View www.youtube.com
An emerging scientific theory is "The View" would improve dramatically if Meghan McCain wasn't there. Warren tested this hypothesis when she moved on to discussing her wealth tax. She just pretended McCain didn't exist, like Donald Trump does each morning with the Constitution. McCain kept trying to interrupt Warren, at one point saying, "Can we just switch gears for a second," and Warren just ignored her. They couldn't "switch gears" because they weren't in a 1922 Ford. They were on a TV show and that's a stupid expression.
