NY Judge Making Eric Trump Keep Hot Subpoena Date With NY Attorney General
Should Eric Trump be exempt from following the law like any other American because he's, like, so busy on the campaign trail he just doesn't have time?
Hahaha, no. Fuck you. Next.
Which is more or less what Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron said yesterday when Li'l Eric's lawyer Alan Futerfas asked the court to delay his client's deposition by the New York attorney general until after November 3 because he's working "just about seven days a week, if not in fact seven days a week" to get his daddy reelected. Perhaps we should give the little whippersnapper credit — they're no longer asserting blanket, absolute immunity from law enforcement investigation for everyone and everything associated with the president, as they did in the Vance and Mazars cases, and have accepted that the law does, in fact, apply to them.
Just kidding. Fuck you again. Next.
"We simply can't delay compliance for another two months," attorney Matthew Colangelo, who represented the NYAG's office, argued.
"Mr. Trump is asking for a further two-month delay ... to the middle of November in response to a subpoena that was served in May and where the parties agreed in early June on a date for his attendance," he said, adding, "Mr. Trump shouldn't be able to profit from his own dilatory conduct here."
That's lawtalk for, "You dicked us around for five months, and now you want to complain that we're in the middle of an election? Go pound sand."
Which is, again, more or less what the Justice Engoron said, calling the argument for delay "unpersuasive," and noting that "Mr. Trump cites no authority in support of his request, and at any event, neither petitioner nor this court is bound by timelines of the national election."
So now the dumbest Trump sibling will have to sit down with Ms. James and 'splain how the Trump organization got a conservation easement of $21.5 million in 2015 for donating 158 acres of a 212-acre parcel in New York, when the entire lot, including the giant mansion located on the un-donated portion, was assessed somewhere south of $25 million. Then he can move on to how his company came to value that very same piece of land at $291 million in a 2012 proposal to buy the Buffalo Bills.
And when he's finished doing that, he can tell her whether the Trump Organization paid taxes on $102 million of loan forgiveness in 2012. Which should be a fairly simple matter — either they did, or they didn't.
Or more likely, he'll plead the Fifth, as he's already threatened to do once before, when his lawyer said he was refusing to answer questions under oath "pursuant to those rights afforded to every individual under the Constitution."
But on Twitter, he's running his mouth as usual.
The NYAG’s targeting of my family violates every ethical rule she was elected to protect. Last month alone there we… https://t.co/L1X4EYgYmF— Eric Trump (@Eric Trump)1600901274.0
Has this dipshit ever watched one episode of "Law & Order"?
Here's a hint: "In the criminal justice system, the people are represented by two separate yet equally important groups: the police who investigate crime, and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders. These are their stories." DUN DUNNNNN.
The New York Attorney General doesn't prosecute gun crimes, because that's the job of the District Attorney. Whom the Trump Organization has been fighting tooth and nail in a bid to avoid handing over subpoenaed business records, bee-tee-dubs.
The AG protects the public trust by prosecuting charitable foundations which use donated money to buy giant portraits of their namesakes to hang in their private clubs, shutting down sham educational institutions which take thousands of dollars promising to turn working class people into real estate titans, and, yes, corporations that routinely manipulate their books to over- or undervalue assets. Among other things.
"Dilatory" is kind of the Trump brand, though, so it's a safe bet they'll try to file an interim appeal of the order to put off compliance until after the election. It remains to be seen whether a New York appellate court will let him get away with it.
"Justice and the rule of law prevailed today," said Attorney General Tish James in a statement. "We will immediately move to ensure that Donald Trump and the Trump Organization comply with the court's order and submit financial records related to our investigation. Further, Eric Trump will no longer be able to delay his interview and will be sitting down with investigators in my office no later than October 7. To be clear, no entity or individual is allowed to dictate how or when our investigation will proceed or set the parameters of a lawful investigation. The court's order today makes clear that no one is above the law, not even an organization or an individual with the name Trump."
It's about damn time.
