jen psaki white house press briefing

Oh Hey, Here's Your Monday Press Briefing!

popular
Robyn Pennacchia
February 14, 2022 02:30 PM

Roses are red, violets are blue, oh look, we have some Jen Psaki for you.

LIVE: White House Holds Press Briefing | NBC News www.youtube.com


Enjoy!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.


Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Robyn Pennacchia

Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc