One America 'News' Network Fires Guy For Telling New York Times Some Actual News
Here's a sad postscript to a story Wonkette told you yesterday, of the employees at the One America News Network whispering to the New York Times behind the owner's back that PSSSST none of them actually believe the shit the network spews on air day after day. Specifically, none of them buy the snake oil about Donald Trump winning an election he lost in a rout, AKA Trump's fascist Big Lie he tried to use to steal American democracy.
One of those was a producer named Marty Olingan, who told the Times things like this:
During the Trump presidency, it moved right, Mr. Golingan said. And when he was watching coverage of the pro-Trump mob breaking into the Capitol, he said, he worried that his work might have helped inspire the attack.
He added that he and others at OAN disagreed with much of the channel's coverage. "The majority of people did not believe the voter fraud claims being run on the air," Mr. Golingan said in an interview, referring to his colleagues.
He recalled seeing a photo of someone in the Capitol mob holding a flag emblazoned with the OAN logo. "I was like, OK, that's not good," Mr. Golingan said. "That's what happens when people listen to us."
That's what happens.
Know what else happens? That guy got shitcanned yesterday. That's what happens.
Olingan confirmed updated reporting from the Times's Rachel Abrams, who bylined the original piece:
As the Times noted, one of the things people got in trouble for at OAN was calling Joe Biden the "president," because "president" is what you call Donald Trump. This is what you say about Joe Biden:
"There's still serious doubts about who's actually president," the OAN correspondent Pearson Sharp said in a March 28 report.
And this is what you say about Joe Biden:
Into April, news articles on the OAN website consistently referred to Donald J. Trump as "President Trump" and to President Biden as just "Joe Biden" or "Biden."
Wonkette is very extremely sorry that guy got fired, but there's probably a joke in here about being surprised when the leopard eating face party eats your own face. Except instead of a political party, it's a news organization. Or, ahem, a "news" organization.
