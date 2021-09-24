One Million Moms Saw 'Schitt's Creek' Lady Talk About Vaginas On TV And WELL I NEVER!
Have y'all seen this commercial? We had not.
It is a cute commercial! It is for a birth control product called Phexxi, which is non-hormonal and is meant to be used on an as-needed basis, if you know what we mean, and if you don't, we mean "upon the occasion of boning." And the celebrity telling us about it is Annie Murphy AKA Alexis from "Schitt's Creek"!
The commercial is, well, Annie Murphy says it's set in her vagina, which apparently has a lot of retro furniture in it. And the One Million Moms AKA that one busybody dumb asshole Monica Cole from Tupelo, Mississippi, they are MAD.
We'll just copy paste their MAD screed, since Cole gives us a really good overview of the birth control product called Phexxi. If you or somebody you know might like this birth control method, take this VERY MAD DESCRIPTION from Monica Cole of the One Million Moms to your doctor and see if it's right for you!
Phexxi, an on-demand, hormone-free method of birth control,
Very nice, One Million Moms, get the medical details up front, that's helpful for people.
should be ashamed of its latest commercial, which features Schitt's Creek actress Annie Murphy discussing her vagina and the "house rules" for her vagina.
In conservative Christian culture women are neither supposed to discuss vaginas nor make "house rules" for their vaginas! That is Mike Pence's job, and also the job of the architect of the Texas bounty hunter abortion ban.
It is primarily the setting of the ad that has parents and conservative viewers outraged.
The setting is inside a vagina. Allegedly.
Murphy is supposedly inside an imaginary vagina.
See? Of course FACTCHECK, because Annie Murphy does not say it is an imaginary vagina.
The ad begins with the camera entering a pink, oval-shaped, dimly-lit tunnel
Hahahahahahahaha.
that leads to a pink, plush room with fabric-covered walls that is supposed to be a woman's vagina. Murphy walks around her pink room and bed explaining why she chooses Phexxi.
Just walks around the vagina like she owns the place!
"Welcome to my vagina," she says while sitting on a pink velvet sofa wearing a robe. She then follows with, "In here, I make the rules. Rule Number 1: Keep it real hon[ey], and that means no hormones. And since my Number 2 rule is no parties without protection,
Parties! Well One Million Moms never!
I use Phexxi, a revolutionary, hormone-free birth control gel. It's localized. … Phexxi is also used in the moment, so I only have to use it when I'm planning on having company."
Company! Well One Million Moms never!
The ad concludes with Murphy changing, behind a screen, into a metallic party jumpsuit. The doorbell buzzes, and, with a flirtatious wink, she replies, "Coming!"
You know what that joke means One Million Moms knows what that joke means that joke is an orgasm joke WELL ONE MILLION MOMS NEVER!
She then rides a scooter back through the oval-shaped tunnel toward a bright light.
This particular type of sexual perversion during a commercial is entirely too graphic for television. The details are over the top.
Especially the scooter.
This ad would be inappropriate for television no matter what network it aired on. There is an even greater concern that the commercial is airing when some children could possibly still be awake watching TV. To make matters worse, this advertisement has aired at 9:00 pm and a little later on Nickelodeon.
Ugh, conservative Christians always feeling like it's everybody else's job to raise their damned children. If you don't want your kids to see it, turn off the TV and tell them to go to bed, you lazyass ne-er-do-wells.
Phexxi has crossed a line that it should have never crossed. TAKE ACTION: Please sign our petition urging Phexxi to cancel this inappropriate commercial immediately!
Yeah OK no.
Good commercial! The end.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter.
Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?
Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.