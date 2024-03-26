Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge Destroyed In Heap Of Twisted Concrete And Metal
The ship hits the span.
Eau neau!
Seven people are missing and the Fire Department’s rescued two after a container ship seemingly lost power and slammed into a bridge support in the 50-foot-deep, murky, cold, dirty, crabby waters by Sparrow’s Point in South Baltimore. Shipping routes are closed, the part of the 695 beltway that went over the bridge is obvz closed, and on behalf of all Baltimore let us remove the cigarette from our lips to say LOOK WHERE YER GOING GOTTDAMNED ASSWHOLE BOAT DRIVER, LEARN HOW TO GOTTDAMN DRIVE YER FUCKIN BOAT AND STAY IN YOUR OWN GOTTDAMNED WOODER LANE!!
The bitchass ship in question is identified as The Dali, owned by company Grace Ocean, managed by Synergy Marine Corp., flying a Singapore flag. The fuckass captain has not been named, or the jackass who pissed off Triton by naming a boat after a Surrealist. It was on its way out of the port en route to Colombo, Sri Lanka, but now it’s sitting in the Patapsco like the asshole it is, in case you wanna go stand on the shore and yell at it that it needs to learn how to fucking drive too.
Fortunately this happened at 1:30 a.m. so it wasn’t as bad as it could have been, but still, massive catastrophe, major tragedy, fucking goddamn yikes.
RIP the bridge, only 47 years old and didn’t look at day over 39. It seems like concrete supports really shouldn’tve snapped and crumbled within seconds like that, Baltimore-type supports oughta be able to stand up to getting whaled on by any of the hundreds of drunk, half-blind, technically impaired sea captains that pass through every day. Did any one of yous-alls get around to inspecting that bridge since Marvin Mandel put it up?
The Key was a 1.6 mile long chunk of Baltimore’s 695 beltway, so traffic is going to be a gottdamned nightmare for a long-ass time. Raise your breakfast and lunch Bohs to the Baltimore Fire Department divers who are down there with all the syringes, snakeheads and chicken bones in that mucky, polluted silt, and whoever’s gotta drag out that tractor trailer.
Story developing!
Also, reports are that the ship sounded mayday and the officials were able to start closing the bridge, saving more lives.
Watching the video was scary and surreal. You'd like to think in the modern era even "got hit by a ship" wouldn't necessarily mean 70% of the bridge would just fold up like a pile of matchsticks... but I guess that really is the physics of bridges, isn't it? That we used all these clever techniques to make them longer, lighter, and "stronger" for the things going across them... while apparently leaving the technology of bridge support encasements in the 1920s.
Some thoughts:
1. Maybe we think twice about letting giant cargo ships loaded to the gills gingerly traverse their way under bridges designed in the 1970s and earlier, which were probably not designed with this use case in mind.
2. "My giant cargo ship lost power." Is not something that should be allowed to ever fucking happen. We put men on the moon in what amounts to a tin can, and they apparently had more electrical and navigation redundancies than this modern cargo ship has.
3. Have we learned how important bridge supports are now? Let's get to work on that problem engineers. Please, thank you.
4. I know some bigoted morons over on Fox News are trying to somehow tie this tragedy to illegal immigrants or the border... rather than, you know the constant shittification of everything constantly for the sake of more profits, and ever less money spent on things like staff and safety, and a systemic wholesale rejection of sensible regulations.
It's frankly shocking, how the margin of error on so many things around us is this slim. I am terribly sad for the unfortunate souls on the bridge. It already probably says something dire about your life if you're crossing the bridge at 1am on a weekday, and then they lost the lottery of American life in one huge and unforeseeable turn of the card.