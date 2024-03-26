Eau neau!

Seven people are missing and the Fire Department’s rescued two after a container ship seemingly lost power and slammed into a bridge support in the 50-foot-deep, murky, cold, dirty, crabby waters by Sparrow’s Point in South Baltimore. Shipping routes are closed, the part of the 695 beltway that went over the bridge is obvz closed, and on behalf of all Baltimore let us remove the cigarette from our lips to say LOOK WHERE YER GOING GOTTDAMNED ASSWHOLE BOAT DRIVER, LEARN HOW TO GOTTDAMN DRIVE YER FUCKIN BOAT AND STAY IN YOUR OWN GOTTDAMNED WOODER LANE!!

The bitchass ship in question is identified as The Dali, owned by company Grace Ocean, managed by Synergy Marine Corp., flying a Singapore flag. The fuckass captain has not been named, or the jackass who pissed off Triton by naming a boat after a Surrealist. It was on its way out of the port en route to Colombo, Sri Lanka, but now it’s sitting in the Patapsco like the asshole it is, in case you wanna go stand on the shore and yell at it that it needs to learn how to fucking drive too.

Fortunately this happened at 1:30 a.m. so it wasn’t as bad as it could have been, but still, massive catastrophe, major tragedy, fucking goddamn yikes.

RIP the bridge, only 47 years old and didn’t look at day over 39. It seems like concrete supports really shouldn’tve snapped and crumbled within seconds like that, Baltimore-type supports oughta be able to stand up to getting whaled on by any of the hundreds of drunk, half-blind, technically impaired sea captains that pass through every day. Did any one of yous-alls get around to inspecting that bridge since Marvin Mandel put it up?

The Key was a 1.6 mile long chunk of Baltimore’s 695 beltway, so traffic is going to be a gottdamned nightmare for a long-ass time. Raise your breakfast and lunch Bohs to the Baltimore Fire Department divers who are down there with all the syringes, snakeheads and chicken bones in that mucky, polluted silt, and whoever’s gotta drag out that tractor trailer.

Story developing!

