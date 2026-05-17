Good morning, young Leviathans! Bowels moved, Gods in all your castles, all ready to PROSPERITYMAXX?? Good, because it is a very special day today.

Monday!

With you! Whatever time you’re reading this, say FUCK YOU STEVE AND THE KUSH and give your BIGGEST DONATION OF ALL TIME to WONKETTE! That is now your lucky number for your gamble of pleasure, while Rebecca flies home over the Ocean on some rusty jet of middle management back her catch from the sea.

Flip the coin in the air and guess it while you’re in the air, then push the button while our little sparrow returns to Capistrano to help her fly her aggs home safe, Tinkerbelles! Flip the coin in the air for her safe return, hold that frame, and bet that amount on who will win the race.

Because THE COST OF TRUE LOVE IS ALWAYS NO CHARGE!

Send it in cash, bus tokens, royalty receipts, knicknacks, paddywhacks and dingdongs via Hair Mail only to

Wonkette



via Your Lucky Number at

The Crossroads of Your Soul.

We love you Rebecca!!

XoXoXo!

The minute your donation is in the mail, you have now reversed the course of space and time.

Would you like moral and personal investing tip handed down to us from our Great-Uncle McDuck? If you’re struggling between two resource choices and the choices are hard enough that about to flip a coin on the beach, probably you are already too drunk. (Wall Street Journal)

Mackenzie Bezoz’s ex is still trying to impress her, huffing around about how the Democrats are not all that, ackshnernally, and she’s like, I’m off eating yogurt with Shakira, whatever. (Washington Post)

Who is building the foundations of good works of journalism today? Why, the Venetoulis Institute! They are tripping through the briar patch and picking up the USC boys’ dented media cans off the side of the road. What shiny little property might they put in their egg-basket next to save from the wolf next? It’s just math, and if you want the next stock tip, call up the man who knows the actual man. You know, the guy who knows Leo, John, or the Mermaid (The Wall Street Journal)!

Is it bad when the Harvard Business Review’s contents page reads like Highlights Magazine? Nah. (HBR)

For entertainment purposes only: ask yourself who owns the most expensive car in the world, guess that number, and then click and see if you guessed right! You are now Bill Gates. (Supercar Blondie)

Want to get out of town for a Sabbatical because your mental health is whateveydwdyqrtqwesx? Apply for a scholarship on recycling tired bullshit from Marvel Comics from your local Spahn Ranch and make those MONTGOMERY BURNS HOT DOGS BONSEIES go stick it in their coffin! Whatever your dream is, today is the day to hold your lucky number, mental image, whatever, and go for it in the biggest way ever. Flip the con, I mean coin, and make your darkest dream come true, right there in the air, by your lucky day and time!

Whatever your bet, on your lucky day and time, you hold it up in your hand, get back up in the back of church and sing WHAR MCQUARTER. Prank call your favorite Museum and tell them a rare token has been buried two fathoms deep under the pond with the angel. Just go have fun in the mirror, besties, reverse the UNO!

We did it, DREAM, TEAM, we and our blasted corpse just wangdongled the dingdingle, saved and reversed the Daily Planet, and just sent our girlie to (Yale) on a wing and a prayer!

Are we a good girl yet, daddy? Woof woofQ!

Later, Sparkle Magic Pony Mermaid Sunhines, and don’t forget to donate twice at noon on Wednesday for each of Steve Bannon and the Kush’s poor addled brain juice holes! XOXOXO

Mai Tai Fund!

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