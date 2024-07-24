Sorry if you already just bought a 2020 Kamala Superhero shirt yesterday, at least they were half off! But at the request of several of you, now my husband Shy has updated our design and it’s even sweller!

Isn’t that pretty!

Git her on an apron, on a longsleeve shirt, on a coffee mug, NOT on a sticker (those are still 2020, we bought em wholesale), and as soon as I get them in, on a temporary tattoo!

Share