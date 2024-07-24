Yes We Updated Our Superhero Kamala Shirts For 2024!
Not the stickers though, we bought those wholesale.
Sorry if you already just bought a 2020 Kamala Superhero shirt yesterday, at least they were half off! But at the request of several of you, now my husband Shy has updated our design and it’s even sweller!
Isn’t that pretty!
Git her on an apron, on a longsleeve shirt, on a coffee mug, NOT on a sticker (those are still 2020, we bought em wholesale), and as soon as I get them in, on a temporary tattoo!
Two shirts ordered! Can we get them before Saturday for the PDX WonkMeet?
Yay! Maybe a shot glass? if only so I could pair it with my other Kamala and Joe ones 😁