Power Causes Brain Damage. Tabs, Thurs., Feb. 20, 2020
Hi.
Oh, were you looking for Tabs? You don't get any.
I just got my fifth note this month that somebody is canceling their donation (PLEASE always free to cancel your donation; and I am always here to help with it) because some fucking jerkoffs were mean to them in the comments. Now, five donations is not a lot! There is always an ebb and flow as people have a financial setback, or need to save their money for something else, or just want a break, or hate us now, or sometimes (this has happened!) die :/
But canceling because of things other people said or did is never not going to hurt my feelings. So maybe just don't tell me that part, okay?
Did any of these people flag the comments, for us to deal with? Nope, but they sure want it known after the fact that YOU being rude to them meant WE would be punished. As you may have noticed, there are tens of thousands of comments a day. We're not particularly psychic, so if you have a problem with a comment, fucking flag it. Or cancel your donation without making me feel like shit for not pre-cogging what would upset you in the actions of others.
And again: I am always here to help cancel donations for any reason or none at all. I will not even yell at you even a little, I will say "thank you for everything" and I will mean it! Just leave out the part about oh, hey, you sure love us, but somebody that wasn't us offended you, and we're the only ones you can punish.
Are YOU being a fucking bitch in the comments? That's amazing, thanks! I happily took another paycut last month so we could hire two more people, which somehow has brought my workweek back up from 50 hours to 80 — haha that's great! — and you're going to sabotage my ability to make payroll because you can't deal with other people having opinions that are different from your own? Or you love to raise a gang against a loner? Are you not happy unless you're stirring some shit? You're going to decide who belongs and who doesn't, you're going to chase people off? From MY PAGE?
Fuck you. I'm so angry I am ready to cry. COLLECTIVE PUNISHMENT FOR EVERYONE!
You don't get any fucking tabs.
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.