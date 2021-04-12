President Lost Cause Lets RNC Pay 100 Grand To Hear Him Whine About Mitch McConnell
Donald Trump delivered an unhinged, grievance-filled speech (or more aptly a collection of words in semi-passable sentence form) Saturday night to a Republican National Committee gathering at his Mar-a-Lago lair. I don't enjoy talking about the former White House squatter or even using his name, but I am concerned that willfully ignoring him makes me like the leads in a horror film who stop considering the slasher killer an active threat just ten minutes before the credits: "No, we're quite sure it's fine now. Let's all relax."
The one-term loser is still out there spreading the Big Lie to a receptive audience. The RNC paid $100,000 for the honor of holding this event at Mar-a-Lago because the grift never ends with this guy. Republican donors expressed their discontent to the press, privately of course, because they're spineless cowards who still fear the tweet-less president.
Politico reports:
"It was horrible, it was long and negative," one attendee with a donor in the room tells Playbook. "It was dour. He didn't talk about the positive things that his administration has done."
Establishment Republicans are continually distraught that the bigotry, lies, and violent insurrection always distract from all the “positive things" the previous administration accomplished, but the reality is that it literally was just horrible, long, and negative. That's it. They keep hoping President Klan Robe will regale them about deregulation and tax cuts for billionaires like he's Paul Ryan. Instead, he tossed his prepared “boring" speech and riffed delusional nonsense for an hour.
Some of the donors left last night before Trump finished speaking at Mar-a-Lago for a bus back to the hotel, per at… https://t.co/4SSGpKxMJZ— Josh Dawsey (@Josh Dawsey)1618158506.0
According to people in attendance, the one-term loser lied some more about how the election was stolen from him, and whined that Republican politicians and officials hadn't done enough to help him illegally overturn the results, which he claimed were "rigged" and "bullshit." He still insists he won Georgia and Pennsylvania, which he didn't. We were there. And, boy, does he hate Georgia GOP Governor Brian Kemp, who stood by while "Oprah Winfrey and Barack Hussein Obama" joined forces with Stacey Abrams to defeat him with votes.
His delusion has progressed to the point that he now believes even the majority of Democrats think he won but won't say so out loud. He quickly polled the audience to see how many people believed he's still president. They paid money for this shit.
The prepared remarks were some rah-rah-unity crap about Republicans reclaiming Congress in 2022 and the White House in 2024. The twice-impeached thug didn't spend much time on this point, especially since he's still plotting revenge against Republicans who weren't sufficiently loyal to him. His senior adviser Jason Miller boasted that "Palm Beach is the new political power center, and President Trump is the Republican Party's best messenger."
Indeed, there's no better messenger for the GOP than someone who craps all over the party's leaders. The former guy called Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell a “dumb son of a bitch." That's not fair. McConnell isn't dumb. The insurrectionist-in-chief claimed that Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Democrats would've never let the Electoral College certification happen if they were in the Republicans' place. He's apparently forgotten Schumer was in the Senate when his dumb ass was elected president.
The danger of ever writing off Trump's "prepared remarks" https://t.co/q27DkbYkq1— Shane Goldmacher (@Shane Goldmacher)1618143834.0
President Lost Cause is still taking credit for McConnell's blow-out victory in 2020. He claims everyone in Kentucky hates Mitch because he's stiff and has no personality. That's probably true but no one voted for him so they could fuck him. Like your average sociopath, the one-term loser complained that he'd hired McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, and McConnell never thanked him. We're sure the couple at least sent a card. They're evil but they're also Southern.
From the Washington Post:
He then mocked Chao for resigning in response to the Jan. 6 events and Trump's behavior that day.
"She suffered so greatly," he said, his voice dripping with sarcasm. He later called McConnell a "stone cold loser." A spokesman for McConnell could not immediately be reached.
There was applause when he ran down McConnell and other non-suitably MAGA Republicans. You'd think this was a Democratic gathering. He didn't spare his former toadie, Mike Pence, either. He's still peeved the former vice president didn't reject the election results. He said, "I wish that Mike Pence had the courage to send it back to the legislatures ... I like him so much. I was so disappointed."
This fool can't get it through his empty head that Pence couldn't legally declare “nuh uh!" on Biden's victory. He was literally on the ballot himself, so that would be a little self-serving. But that's the only self the former guy serves.
According to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, only 27 percent of Republicans believe Biden's victory was legitimate and accurate, and 60 percent of Republicans believe it was stolen out right. This isn't just a sad old man yelling at clouds. The Big Lie has become mainstream Republican orthodoxy. This horror movie isn't over yet.
