Psaki Back! Back Again!

Rebecca Schoenkopf
October 22, 2021 01:59 PM
Did you enjoy Karine Jean-Pierre yesterday filling in for White House Press Director Jen Psaki? Oh hell yeah you did, she was terrific!

But we're guessing Psaki herself will be back today to gently explain things to Peter Doocy, who just can't seem to stop himself. As always, because CNN and the others stopped carrying the White House press conferences once they actually turned informative and people weren't lying to their faces anymore, your Wonkette will be streaming it here, on your WonkTV.



WATCH: White House press secretary Psaki holds news conference www.youtube.com

Wonkette: Not afraid to be servicey!

