Refresh This Post Every Five Seconds. Election Live Updates, Day Two!

Election Live Updates, Day Two!
Those of us who stayed up and watched results so late that JOE AND MIKA WERE TALKING TO US before we went to bed have finally gotten some sleep. To be honest, we really needed to stay up to see Milwaukee mail ballots come in, in order that we might sleep a peaceful sleep, instead of a doom sleep.
The Milwaukee ballots came in. With almost all the Wisconsin ballots counted, Joe Biden is ahead by about 20,000 votes. Michigan started coming in, and Joe Biden is comfortably ahead. Turnout in Detroit was high, you see. Biden's leads are still holding in Nevada and Arizona. Oh, and they finally called Maine for Biden.
That's 270.
After that, there are still a lot of votes to be counted in Georgia (margin down to 87,000), North Carolina isn't finished, and Pennsylvania we don't even know yet. The Biden team seems confident.
The Senate ... ugh we do not even know yet. But we don't want to talk about it until we have to talk about it. First let's fight to count all the fucking votes, and God knows what ballots are going to fall out of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's A-hole.
House of Representatives still should be fine.
Here is your Wednesday liveblogging post for you to refresh every five seconds while we bring this thing home.
12:55: With nearly all the votes counted, the Trump campaign is now saying it is IMMEDIATELY asking for a recount in Wisconsin, where state law does not have an automatic trigger for that. So maybe they'll have to pay for that. Do they have any money?
Anyway, in its statement, campaign manager Bill Stepien whined that polls showing Biden more comfortably ahead were "voter suppression."
12:58: Here is a Trump tweet Twitter has marked as bullshit:
They are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others!— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1604509275.0
Yes, they are "working hard" by counting all the votes, numbnuts.
12:59: By the way, we are probably going to hear the news about Georgia and Michigan today. Things should be clearer maybe, possibly, by the time you are on your 68th wine cooler of the evening.
1:06: To start getting some context for what happened with the vote -- and we still don't know what dirty tricks beyond regular disgusting voter suppression lies the Trump campaign and Russia pulled, and we need to stay on it -- the story that is starting to emerge that we are seeing from extremely smart numbers people on Twitter is that cities and suburbs are going further left while rurals go further right.
@kilometerbryman @JMilesColeman Adding to the picture: Its a tale of concentrated margins. Biden is building on Cl… https://t.co/y6CFXdamZs— OryxMaps (@OryxMaps)1604509851.0
So, more divided than ever before.
We saw lots of reports last night about counties in the sticks where Trump improved on his 2016 margins, and also places in the cities and burbs where Biden significantly improved on Hillary Clinton's numbers.
Oh by the way, don't even pay attention to the popular vote count yet unless you just want to watch Biden's lead go up, up, up. Biden is going to blow Hillary's popular vote win out of the water, looks like. And if it seems insane that Biden could win by GABILLIONS of votes and merely squeak by in the Electoral College, please remember 2016 and realize this is indicative of the same problem. If the vote of the people was what mattered, this would have been over at 10 last night.
1:12: People on MSNBC right now: very possible Biden's popular vote win will be in the four to five point range, nearing Obama's 2012 popular vote or even surpassing it.
1:18: We are extremely sorry to have to tell you this:
Susan Collins says Sara Gideon called her to concede the race. Maine Senate over, Collins reelected.— James Arkin (@James Arkin)1604513460.0
1:28: In case you couldn't keep up, this about sums it up:
Try to keep up: Trump wants no more counting in PA, GA (where he's ahead) He wants to continue counting in Nevad… https://t.co/uSP3UeHaSU— Zach Wolf (@Zach Wolf)1604513244.0
1:30: The AP has called the 2nd congressional district of Maine for Trump. Jesus. Which ... oh God, we think that means the 269-269 electoral scenario is back in play.
