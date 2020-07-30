Rick Wiles: COVID-19 NOT God's Judgment Now That It's Hitting Red States
In the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, everything seemed very clear-cut to Rick Wiles. Most cases, at the time, were in cities and also countries he was not particularly fond of. Surely, he thought, this is a sign of God's judgment against places he doesn't like because they are filled with LGBTQ people and people who aren't even Christian.
In March, when lawyer Richard E. Weber died of the virus, Wiles just knew it was God coming to punish those who opposed him.
"He was a senior lawyer for the LGBT Bar Association of New York," Wiles said. "The lawyers who sue churches, the lawyers who sue ministries … one of their senior lawyers for the gay rights movement died today in New York City of the coronavirus. There is a judgment, I'm telling you, a plague is underway. Get under the blood of Jesus Christ. Do not be in opposition to the Lord Jesus Christ and his church!"
"There is a plague underway," Wiles added. "There is a death angel across the world, and your only safety is in Christ."
Surely, if this were the case, those who were heterosexual and very into God would be spared. So why worry?
Later that month, the notably anti-Semitic pastor explained that the virus was also targeting synagogues, because Jewish people are Jewish people and therefore not Christians.
"Stay out of those things," Wiles said of the synagogues. "There's a plague in them. God's dealing with false religions. God's dealing with those who oppose his son, Jesus Christ. He's dealing with the forces of Antichrist. There is a plague moving upon the Earth right now, and the people that are going into the synagogues are coming out with the virus."
"It's spreading in Israel through the synagogues," Wiles continued. "God is spreading it in your synagogues! You are under judgment because you oppose his son, Jesus Christ. That is why you have a plague in your synagogues. Repent and believe on the name of Jesus Christ, and the plague will stop."
Yes. He literally said that God, after 2,000 years, was still so bitter about Jewish people not accepting Jesus Christ as their personal savior that he went and invented a new coronavirus and then targeted it at them. And also gay people, because God is always sitting up there on that cloud thinking up new ways to punish people for being gay. Apparently, the tornadoes and hurricanes were just not getting through!
Alas! Within the last couple months, things have really turned around. Now it's not cities in blue states bearing the brunt of the pandemic, but rather red states filled with Republican Christians. And wouldn't you know it, it's also getting spread at churches. Like, a lot. In fact, a church is probably the last place on earth you wanna be if you do not want to get infected. It sure would be pretty awkward now if this were still "God's judgment" on people and places of which he disapproves.
Would it suddenly have to occur to Wiles that perhaps God was judging heterosexual Christian Americans for some reason? Of course not.
Conveniently, Wiles has now dropped the line that COVID-19 was a plague sent by God to punish people for being gay and/or Jewish, and has since moved on to proclaiming that it is in fact a diabolical communist plot to destroy the United States economy. He explained this theory on a recent edition of his TruNews internet television program.
Oh, just as an aside, did you know that Wiles's "TruNews," above, keeps getting credentialed for White House press conferences, even after calling things "Jew Coups" and whatnot? Just thought we'd mention. They're very mainstream!
"The economy of the United States was red hot," Wiles said. "They knew they could not defeat him with that economy. The only way to defeat him was to destroy the economy, meaning put millions of people out of work, cause suffering. Do I believe that the Democrats actually conspired with China to do it? Yes. Yes, I do. I believe that they're that evil and diabolical."
"Anybody that would support the murder of babies is certainly capable of destroying the economy of a nation," he continued. "Once you go down that road that you support killing babies, and you support same-sex marriage, and you start going down that line of rebellion, you're capable of doing anything. There are no limits of what you would do, so why do we rule out the idea that they would conspire with China to destroy the American economy? That's exactly what I believe that they did."
Yes. All of the Democrats conspired with China to invent a virus that would infect China, Europe, and blue states first before dying down there and moving on to rightwing areas of the country where people refused to wear masks or do social distancing, in order to destroy the American economy in order to defeat Trump and also because of how much we love doing evil things.
Surely, that is the only thing that makes sense. If God isn't using the virus to bring on the End Times and punish all of Rick Wiles's enemies (which would be good!), then the only reasonable explanation for it is that the Democrats and China got together and invented it to punish their enemy, Donald Trump (which would be bad!). That's just logic. It's hardly as if viruses just emerge organically, without the express purpose of punishing a specific demographic. That would just be weird.
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. In addition to her work at Wonkette, she also has a biweekly column at Dame. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse