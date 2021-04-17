Roger Stone Super Jazzed About MyPillow Guy's Blasphemy-Banning Free Speech Site
Thursday night was supposed to be the big VIPs-only launch of Frank, the free speech social media site brought to you by MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell.
It was not!
Now, supposedly, the VIP launch will actually be on Sunday, the day before the regular person launch on Monday. At which point, supposedly, Mike Lindell and "all the influencers" will begin a two day telethon of sorts. i guess? It's hard to tell. Anyway, one of the "influencers" that is very excited about Frank is Roger Stone, who probably thinks it will make him relevant again. On Parler, one of the other 80 million right-wing free speech social media sites that has failed to take off, Stone recorded a video talking about how super psyched he is for Frank, a site where — he says — people can be conservative, libertarian or Republican if they want, but also they could be ... vegetarians.
Woah if true.
Transcript:
This is Roger Stone, in just a few short days, my friend Mike Lindell is going to unveil his new social media platform. It's called "Frank." And it'll be different because Conservatives, Republicans, Christians, Libertarians and just free-thinkers will not be censored or banned, in fact, no one will. So it doesn't matter whether you're a communist, a socialist, a liberal, a conservative, a progressive, a libertarian or even a vegetarian. Everybody'll be allowed. I, for one, can hardly wait.
Wow, that sounds almost as believable as MyPillow infomercial testimonials.
The issue is, however, that it's not actually true. Because as Lindell explained earlier this week, there will in fact be censorship. Of swear words. And taking the Lord's name in vain. And pornography. All/most of which are allowed to some degree on most of the regular social media sites that already exist. His site will also prohibit the n-word, which is a bit of a curious choice given that use of racial slurs is one of the reasons conservatives keep getting kicked off of various social media sites.
Mike Lindell says new social media will ban swearing and taking God's name in vain www.youtube.com
He said:
I'm so excited, it's gonna be — all of the cancels, first amendment rights we're seeing going on right now? Well guess what? It's coming back. You're not going to have to worry about what you're saying and worry about being able to speak out freely. And I do wanna say one thing. That we're — when you get in there on Thursday, I want you to look at our mission statement, because we went back and defined, we found from our founding fathers and the Supreme Court and stuff what defines free speech. So you're not gonna have to worry about people, if they're on there, there's gonna be a good reporting system, but you don't get to use the four swear words. The C-word, the N-word, the F-word or God's name in vain. Free speech is not pornography, free speech isn't 'I am going to kill you,' it is very well defined in our mission statement.
Swear words and taking "God's name" in vain are definitely examples of free speech.
The problem with all of these "freeze peach" social media sites is that those who start them and run them and use them all have different ideas of what should and should not be censored. Mike Lindell's issue is with not being able to use social media to spread lies about the election. Other conservatives, as previously mentioned, are mad that they cannot say very racist things. Or they're mad that they can't harass or threaten people or direct others to harass or threaten people. Others are mad about not being able to spread bizarre conspiracy theories of their own.
It is likely that what will end up happening is that these various concerns will lead the various factions of conservatives who believe they are being censored to splinter off to whichever right-wing social media site works for them. The straight up Nazis will stick with Gab and Telegram, the Nazis who care about "optics" will stay on Parler, where several Republican politicians and talking heads have profiles, and the people who want to spread bizarro conspiracy theories will, perhaps, go to Frank.
Or not, because you can actually still spread bizarro conspiracy theories on all of those other sites.
