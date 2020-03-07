Scumbag President Thinks Liz Warren 'Too Mean' For Office He Soils
Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the presidential race Thursday, and Donald Trump has some notes on her campaign. Someone asked Trump about Warren's exit during his lie-athon press conference Friday about the coronavirus. It's impossible to imagine a scenario where Warren is interested in Trump's opinions, but he shared them anyway. He doesn't want credit. He just wants to help. That's the kind of guy he is.
The reporter asked the president if he thought "sexism" contributed to Warren's loss. Trump -- the living embodiment of misogyny -- dismissed this out of hand, as if he'd been asked something really stupid like whether Barack Obama's birth certificate was real.
TRUMP: I think lack of talent was her problem. She had a tremendous lack of talent. She was a good debater. She destroyed Mike Bloomberg very quickly, like it was nothing. It was easy for her.
Wait ... don't debate skills count as a talent? I guess she didn't systematically dismantle Mike Bloomberg's campaign while juggling watermelons, so she's just a talentless hack.
TRUMP: But people don't like her. She is a very mean person and people don't like her.
That's an incredibly gendered insult totally lacking in self-awareness and relevance. Didn't Trump just boast during his Fox News town hall that he doesn't "turn the cheek" and wouldn't have become president if he had? People literally voted for him over Jeb! Bush in 2016 because they thought Trump was a more effective "son of a bitch." At CPAC last week, he declared that he "wasn't nice" but he "got the job done."
Warren's kindness is well-documented. Trump is canker sore on humanity.
TRUMP: People don't want that. They like a person like me that isn't mean.
That is some free-range, Grade-A bullshit. Trump can't seriously believe he's not a mean-spirited person. He cyber bullies his political opponents. He gleefully calls Warren "Pocahontas," which is not nice. It is objectively mean. Trump probably defines "meanness" as not loving Trump unconditionally. That makes Trump the only person in the world who's not mean. How does he bear the burden.
Before you go, please enjoy some of our favorite examples of Warren's "meanness."
And this was after Warren murderfied Bloomberg, so she was giving Trump fair warning to avoid debating her. That's not mean at all.
During the 2016 campaign, Warren perfectly summed up Trump as a bully who was barely worth her time.
Warren might have left the race, but let's hope she continues being "mean" to Donald Trump. Our nation needs her service.
Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.
Yr Wonkette is supported by reader donations. Please send us money to keep the writers paid and the servers humming. Thank you, we love you.
Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He's on the board of the Portland Playhouse theater and writes for the immersive theater Cafe Nordo in Seattle. Tickets are on sale now for his latest Nordo collaboration, "Curiouser and Curiouser," an adaptation of "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" and "Through the Looking Glass." It promises to feel like an actual evening with SER (for good or for ill).