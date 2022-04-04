josh hawley kbj confirmation hearings ketanji brown jackson senate judiciary committee ted cruz tom cotton video when will ketanji brown jackson be confirmed youtube senate judiciary committee ketanji brown jackson

LIVE: Senate Judiciary Committee Respectfully Discusses Merits Of Ketanji Brown Jackson Nomination

WonkTV
Evan Hurst
April 04, 2022 10:25 AM
Kentaji Brown Jackson
upload.wikimedia.org

Sorry, our bad, we meant that the Democrats on the Senate Judicary Committee will be talking respectfully about what a badass Ketanji Brown Jackson is. Republicans like Josh Hawley, Tom Cotton and Ted Cruz, we imagine, will do armpit farts while randomly shouting the words "child porn!"

The committee will be deliberating all day, and then sometime around early evening probably they'll officially vote her out of the committee. She may be confirmed by the end of the week!

Watch them here:

www.youtube.com

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here

Wonkette is ad-free and paywall-free and relies on YOU to pay us what you can, please, if you are able!

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)


Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.

Evan Hurst

Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.

Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc