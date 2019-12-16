Should Justin Amash Bring His Big Guns (Hot Arms) To The Senate's Impeachment Trial?
There is a good idea listed in the newspaper! And it is that some freshman House Democrats think that when the House sends the Senate its articles of impeachment against Donald J. Trump, one of the so-called "impeachment managers," i.e. the people from the House who go over to the Senate to present the case, should be formerly Republican Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, and also his hot arms.
The paper doesn't say "hot arms" are part of the Democrats' calculus, but it doesn't say they're not either.
As the Washington Post reports, it's about 30 House Democrats, some of them the moderate kind, some the liberal kind, who think this would be a great idea, and they're led by Rep. Dean Phillips. Amash may not be ideologically aligned with any of 'em, but when House Republicans yell about how this impeachment is just a partisan clownshow, they do seem to be forgetting about Amash, who until a few months ago was one of them.
"To the extent that this can be bipartisan, it should, and I think including Representative Amash amongst the impeachment managers is a smart move both for the country, for the substance and for the optics," Phillips said, adding that Amash brings an array of qualifications: He's an attorney, a constitutionalist and "the first and only member of the Republican conference, when he was a Republican, to show courage," Phillips added. [...]
"There couldn't be anyone perhaps in the entire U.S. House . . . whose general political views are as polar opposite from many of us in the Democratic Caucus, and that's what makes it such a powerful statement: that on the issue of our responsibility to our Constitution, we are perfectly aligned," said Phillips, who said he had an "epiphany" on the idea Friday night and has been shopping it around ever sense.
Back in the olden days of a few months ago, Amash, one of the most conservative members of the House and a co-founder of the House Freedom Caucus group of Tea Party moron idiots, was still a Republican. However, Amash is smarter than the average Jim Jordan, and while his principles and political beliefs may be very different from ours, he at least is consistent and gives enough of a shit about what he espouses to correctly assess that Donald Trump is a fucking criminal and a threat to the Republic. So he left the party and became an independent.
He also has hot arms, which he presented to America when he did a town hall explaining to his constituents why he supported the impeachment of Trump, a position he arrived at after the release of the redacted Mueller Report, which means he got there before a lot of Democrats.
Are those the big guns the House should bring to the impeachment trial in the Senate? And should they wear a tank top maybe?
It's not entirely clear Amash wants the job, but it's not entirely clear he doesn't either. According to the Post he "has agreed to consider it if asked." Maybe it's just an honor be nominated!
He isn't shy about sharing his feelings about what his erstwhile Republican pals are doing with this impeachment:
Wonkette thinks this would be a great idea. And it's not like Democrats would just be handing carte blanche to a guy who up to a few months ago was a fucking Tea Partier. As historian Kevin Kruse noted on Twitter, during the Clinton impeachment, there were 14 impeachment managers, and if Pelosi picks that many, then surely we can make room for Justin Amash and each of his hot arms, which are definitely not the point of this post, no we never!
In summary and in conclusion, if Amash ends up as a House impeachment manager, Wonkette will definitely not make impeachment shot glasses with Amash's arms that say something like "AMASH SMASH!"
Or will we?
