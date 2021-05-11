anthony fauci dr. fauci rochelle walensky senate help committee video youtube dr. fauci hearing today
Spend The Morning With Your Good Old Grandpa Dr. Fauci!
Maybe you don't want to watch the Senate debate the For The People Act this morning. (Livestream to be posted shortly!)
Maybe you'd rather watch your lovable grandpa Dr. Anthony Fauci testify to the Senate HELP Committee along with CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.
That's fine, WonkTV has more than one channel.
