Wife 'Completely Shocked' By Husband's Hospital Room Video! Tabs, Fri., April 10, 2020
Well I haven't said this in a while, but: Bravo, New York Times. "The America We Need."
Linda Greenhouse on the Supreme Court bunglefucking the Wisconsin election is scathing. — New York Times
The Wall Street Journal wishes Trump would go into hiding so the editorial board's friends who voted for him won't be dispirited by how terrible he is in taking the bait of mean reporters looking for praise from their buddies.
The Washington Post frames it rather differently: His coronavirus rallies show he is a dangerous, petulant child.
Know who else hates Trump's coronavirus rallies? America. (Politico)
Art Laffer for "reopen the economy" czar? Fuck you. — Reuters
Looks like Sweden fucked up its response, by ... keeping the economy open. (Vox)
Guys. GUYS. People are ... booking cruises. — LA Times
Elizabeth Warren lays out exactly how and whom we need to help next. I do have to say though, her reworking of Reagan's "we're from the government and we're here to help" could have used some of Peggy Noonan's gin on it. Or Wonkette's. Call us anytime, Senator Ma'am, we'll punch you up! (New York Times)
Here's a niceish: Joe Biden making some policy-ish overtures-ish to Bernie Sanders. (And if you're yelling in the comments about we need "centrist" or "moderate," well, that certainly has never been Wonkette's position.) (WaPo)
People are fucking terrible. People are luring Instacart shoppers with big tips and then changing them to zero. — CNN
Is New York state's unemployment system even worse than Florida's? This poor girl. (New York mag)
Who wants an interview with Sherrod Brown? You probably do! (Rolling Stone)
Should you use up one of your five New Yorker tabs with this Fran Lebowitz interview? Oh, absolutely.
Eight women who could help flip the Senate. Thanks, Refinery 29!
And let's wrap with a nice time!
*CLASS WARFARE FANS HERSELF FAINTS!*
