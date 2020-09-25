Studio 54 Photos That Are No Longer Socially Acceptable! Tabs, Fri., Sept. 25, 2020
Trump on trial. With Justice Ginsburg presiding. https://t.co/hD00vKbE6F— Ava DuVernay (@Ava DuVernay)1600971424.0
Why the hell did the national press bury the story of Trump refusing to say he'd commit to a peaceful transfer of power? Dan Froomkin wants to know, and he's being hysterical about it. — PressWatch
Rick Hasen's hair is on fire too. (Slate)
The mail-in ballot dumpster fire out of Pennsylvania. — NPR
Radley Balko knows a couple things about no-knock police warrants. Here is what he says you need to know about Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron omitting facts to the point of lying in his press conference explaining why the officers who killed Breonna Taylor weren't charged. (To one of his points, we too have said Taylor was sleeping when she was killed. This was not correct.) (Washington Post)
Two things can be true at once: Police should not arrest reporters doing their jobs, even if they work for the Daily Caller; and how's it feel to be the Enemy of the People, dicks?
@DailyCaller @ShelbyTalcott @VenturaReport @LMPD https://t.co/53MHQvKlQy— [REDACTED]™ (@[REDACTED]™)1600969965.0
Trump is still reveling in the cops that shot journalist Ali Velshi with a rubber bullet, STILL.
"They say it hurts. That is only going 52 miles per hour. A bullet goes about 2000 miles per hour." -- Trump on Ali… https://t.co/bGaIM1Vdpt— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)1600990333.0
Mama paid actual cash money to show you this Tom the Dancing Bug cartoon LEGAL-LIKE. Enjoy or the opposite of that!
Richard Scarry's Busy, Busy Day in Trump's AmericaTom the Dancing Bug, used with permission and also cash-money, all rights reserved to Ruben Bolling, NO STEALSIES.
We will show you this cartoon one hundred million times before we are done, I am just guessing.
Wow this is even worse than saying somebody wrote pig on your coffee cup in your handwriting. Cop who claimed ambush lied, shot himself. — Newsweek
Today I learned about the Wilmington Insurrection of 1898, when the white men "expelled opposition black and white political leaders from the city, destroyed the property and businesses of black citizens built up since the Civil War, including the only black newspaper in the city, and killed an estimated 60 to more than 300 people." So many things to learn every day! (Wikipedia)
Trump FDA says this one pesticide's safety is "unresolved" because they omitted all the science showing it retards children's brains. (New York Times)
They rolled the used condoms onto wooden dildos to reshape them for resale. Three hundred and twenty thousand of them. :/ — BBC
The BTK Killer's daughter says Trump sounds like her dad, so that's today's "fun." (Greg Olear Substack)
Speaking of! GOP Lawmakers Watch Silently As Trump Strangles Each Of Their Loved Ones In Turn (The Onion)
Nerds, help me out, does this mean a check for families every month?
Aimed at reducing childhood poverty rates, Biden's proposed expansion [of the child tax credit, which would also for the first time be available for people too poor to pay federal taxes] would be dramatic and open the allowance to families who would otherwise fail to qualify. It would increase a family's annual, per-child credit to $3,000 from $2,000 and would be awarded in installments each month instead of the current springtime lump sum. Children under age 6 would be credited $3,600.
— CNBC
Big Pharma out-ethic'ed him, so now Trump is sending seniors cash card bribes his own self. Who is paying for it? Mexico I guess. (StatNews)
Sarah Palin is threatening to run against Lisa Murkowski, I think? She keeps repeating my HOUSE, MY house? MY HOUSE and intimating she might give it up in 2022 if Murkowski doesn't vote for Trump's Supreme Court Nominee TBA. I won't speculate on what is making her face and speech that way, just, you know.
Cool Pope joining up with the Slow Food guy, Carlo Petrini, to talk about food waste, sustaining the environment, hunger, and poverty. (Global Citizen)
Ramona the Pest ... MYSTERY GIRL???? — Paris Review
Shhhhyyyyy do we have any apple cider? Oh good, we did, because this was FUCKING DELICIOUS. Apple and gin autumn cocktail. — No Spoon Necessary
