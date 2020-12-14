35 Times People Saw Entitled Behavior And Just Had To Act! Tabs, Mon., Dec. 14, 2020
This is a good tweet.
Hank! Guess what? I don’t give a fuck about you or anybody else that doesn’t believe in democracy or equality or sc… https://t.co/hoOoeECnx6— Stevie Van Zandt (@Stevie Van Zandt)1607893243.0
Well, have some cries. What ICU nurses wish people would understand about COVID-19. (Washington Post)
Have some anger. In Gove County, Kansas, one out of 132 people have died, for the highest death toll in the nation. And mask wearing is still "controversial." — USA Today
Thank you, that guy!
Mask up, everyone. https://t.co/7qsCxH6dDo— Portland Trail Blazers (@Portland Trail Blazers)1607748231.0
Obviously we're all *reasonably concerned* that the CDC under Trump might have fucked off proper oversight on the vaccine, and we want to take it as long as proper people tell us it's safe, but the difference is WE'RE NOT RUSSIAN BOT TROLLS ABOUT IT. How to combat coronavirus disinfo, Melissa Ryan at Medium
You know what you need? An inclusive, accurate, non-insane "vaccine stock photo," and you know who is here to help? Goddamn SELF, that's who.
Maybe I'm just reading in oh damn because I'm high but Oh DAMN.
"This is an extraordinary case," U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig wrote in a 23-page ruling on Saturday, italicizing the word repeatedly in his ruling. "A sitting president who did not prevail in his bid for reelection has asked for federal court help in setting aside the popular vote based on disputed issues of election administration, issues he plainly could have raised before the vote occurred. This Court has allowed plaintiff the chance to make his case and he has lost on the merits."
"In his reply brief, plaintiff 'asks that the Rule of Law be followed,'" Ludwig observed.
"It has been," he concluded.
— A pointed Trump lawsuit summation at Law & Crime
Marcy Wheeler SPITTING FIRE comparing Fox News's Eric Swalwell Chinese spy freakout (when approached by the FBI, Swalwell cut off contact with the spy/campaign volunteer) with the other men (Page, Papadopoulos, Manfort, Trump, Flynn) who hid, lied about, and welcomed their spy contacts. This is so fucked up. (Emptywheel)
I was enjoying this Jonah Goldberg column (yes, that Jonah Goldberg) about how dishonest the Republican Party is, because believe it or not he is an entertaining writer. But just fucking no.
This is why until 2016 Democrats boasted about their "blue wall" Electoral College advantage.
That never happened. — Dispatch
Here are some Hannukah recipes — two latkes, a noodle kugel — from our friends at Penzeys! Worst Jew in the world except presumably Stephen Miller, I had to look up "how to celebrate Hannukah" and just learned Purim is on my birthday next year, and I am supposed to drink, whoop, and give gifts to the poor. That is the ne plus ultra of all the days I can imagine.
TREASURE in a Venezuelan fishing village! (New York Times)
This is the greatest thing I have ever seen: UFO Cow Abduction: Beam Up Your Bovine (With Light and Sound!)
And this is a very good SNL video. It's not as funny as the disgusting baking show bakings, but those don't have anything to do with my stickers below.
I made you some new stickers, and they are only
$4000 $11. Still plenty of time to send them for Christmas :D
https://wonkettebazaar.com/products/kamala-harris-...
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.
Wonkette loves you and wants to be happy! Want to pay our bills? Cool thanks.
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.