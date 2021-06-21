Which Celebrity Has The Hottest Dad Bod? Tabs, Mon., June 21, 2021
Italygate! It's that wackass conspiracy about the election being rigged by
Jewish Italian space lasers. You know, the one Mark Meadows was trying to get the DOJ to investigate. Well, the Washington Post did some digging into the nutters behind this batshittery and turns out they are exactly the kind of people you thought they were — if you thought they were the kind of people who squatted in vacant houses and told journalists that they totally owned them. Just ... WHAT?
The New York Times has a piece about noble, heroic Liz Cheney and her noble, heroic father Dick. HURL.
Also at the Times, media columnist Ben Smith outs Tucker Carlson as the best source in DC for dirt on Trump. And a starfucking fake populist — which is news to no one.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis beat out Trump in a recent straw poll conducted at the "Western Conservative Summit." Which sounds like quite the rager! Read about it at Fox.
And speaking of rage, the former president wished a "Happy Father's Day to all, including the Radical Left, RINOs, and other Losers of the world." Can't imagine why the GOP is getting tired of him!
Lest you think that America is alone in its political degradation, former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is still holed up in the official residence, refusing to leave. Get the deets in the Times of Israel.
Check out this deep dive from the Times on Republicans' plans to beef up election security [cough, cough] by purging local election boards of any pesky Democrats. It's scary AF!
Over at the Daily Beast, Mike Lindell is complaining about "$7 million" of cloth masks that MyPillow made before getting undercut by foreign competitors. Naturally he blames the media for his troubles, and not the lunatic who turned masks into a partisan issue and refused to wear one because he thought it made his penis look small.
The New Zealand Herald reports that trans weightlifter Laurel Hubbard is headed for the Tokyo Olympics as part of the New Zealand weight lifting team. Countdown to a rightwing shitfit in 3...2...
Your Wonkette is not in the business of telling other people how to run their religions, but we can't help but notice that the Catholic Church didn't say boo about denying communion to the five Catholics on the Supreme Court who routinely greenlight executions. But now that President Joe Biden is in the White House, they're very hot to deprive him of communion to "protect life."
Speaking of religion, Vox has a good splainer on what went down last week at the Southern Baptist Convention, where the forces of conservatism appear to have lost the latest round with the forces of morality. Amen, to that.
And to round out our religious theme, our friend Matthew Sheffield at Flux has an interesting longread on his strict Mormon childhood entitled "Beyond belief: The day I almost sold my soul to God." It's a wild ride!
