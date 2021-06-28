Why Your Cat Secretly Wishes You Were Someone Else. Tabs, Mon., June 28, 2021
It was 110 degrees in Portland, Oregon, Sunday. It'll be worse today. (KOIN)
Seattle was a chilly 104. It's expected to reach 111 today. (Seattle Times)
Topaz Farm on Sauvie Island is expected to lose tens of thousands from cancellations because people can literally die of they leave the house. We had a Father's Day picnic there on June 20, back when we could still eat outside without our lungs melting. Good folks run the farm. This sucks. (KGW)
Jonathan Karl details how Mitch McConnell and former Attorney General Bill Barr tried to manage the mad MAGA king's post-election tantrum. They failed and people died on 1/6. (The Atlantic)
Donald Trump released a deranged statement (aren't they all?) Sunday denouncing Barr as a “RINO" and a “disappointment in every way." Oh, why does everyone Trump whips leave him? (The Hill)
Joan Walsh reminds us not to feel sorry for Barr just because he drew the line at a coup. (The Nation)
At least nine people have died from the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida. A town building official told residents in 2018 that the building was in “very good shape" just days after learning the building was the exact opposite of that condition. (CNN)
Bruce Springsteen performed Saturday at my beloved St. James Theatre in New York. It was the first full-length Broadway performance since the pandemic shuttered theatres. He was great, of course. (Washington Post)
Read how glowing bacteria might someday protect us from landmines. (The New York Times)
Johnson County, Iowa, is now named after Lulu Merle Johnson, a professor and historian who was the first Black woman to earn a Ph.D. in Iowa. Suck it, Richard Mentor Johnson! (NPR)
Scientists discovered a new species of dinosaur in Australia. This will thrill my son. (CNN)
Portland restaurants and bars will fully reopen June 30. Let's hope by then the fully vaccinated can safely gather in a crowded space without sparking a fire. It's always something. (Eater)
I enjoy bartender Anders Erickson’s YouTube videos, but this one about ice is especially refreshing right now.
Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes reviews for the A.V. Club and make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."