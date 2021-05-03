5 Times In The Past 10 Years That ‘Saturday Night Live’ Was Almost Funny. Tabs, Mon., May 3, 2021
South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, who the cops have pulled over 18 times for driving while Black, still thinks there’s something “beautiful” law enforcement. WTF is with this guy? (Salon)
Republicans might argue that America was never a racist country, but racist restrictions once legally prevented minorities from living where they wished. Those provisions are even still on the books in some places, including Washington state. (Seattle Times)
WITF, an all-news public radio station in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, isn’t going to let its audience forget that a significant number of Republicans tried to overturn a free and fair election just a few months ago. (Washington Post)
We need to get serious about making sure anyone but Andrew Yang is the next New York City mayor. My vote (if I still had one) is for Maya Wiley. (New York Times)
Ranked choice voting could also help stop Yang. (The Nation)
Badass lady in charge Hillary Clinton gives President Joe Biden’s an “A” for his first 100 days. And she’s a hard grader of performance. (Sorry, Bill.)
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who still thinks he’s relevant, said he’d give the twice-impeached, one-term loser an “A” for his presidency, which aside from all the racism ended in a constitutional crisis and an attack on the US Capitol that he instigated. (Business Insider)
Christie also says that he’ll still run for president (LOL!) even if the former White House squatter launches a comeback. If that’s true, maybe he shouldn’t go around giving positive presidential Yelp reviews to his potential primary rivals. (Newsweek)
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and former presidential candidate is generous toward her 2020 Democratic primary rivals (excluding Mike Bloomberg) in her upcoming book, Persist, which sounds like a designer fragrance but is actually a reference to when Senate Republicans voted in unison to silence her when she read a letter from Coretta Scott King. (NPR)
Persistent, fact-free myths about the COVID-19 vaccine might keep America from reaching herd immunity. (CNN)
One of the last bars I visited before the COVID-19 shutdowns was the charming Beech Street Parlor in northeast Portland. I had a quick drink while waiting to meet friends at a party for a theatre colleague. That was March 8, 2020. How quickly life changed. The Beech Street Parlor unfortunately closed permanently in 2020, but a new Spanish restaurant is opening in its location this June. (Eater Portland)
Public transit obviously took a beating during the pandemic, and transit agencies are unsure are to win back passengers, especially since so many people are still working from home. (Associated Press)
Conor Friedersdorf thinks there’s no reason to teach young children about police killings. Personally, I think that’s like letting kids naively believe all bears are like the ones who live in Jellystone National Park and wear bow ties. You’re just asking for them to get mauled in they ever encounter a real bear. (The Atlantic)
Disneyland and Disney California Adventure have reopened have an unprecedented 13-month closure. Attendance is restricted to 25 percent capacity, so the lines should be slightly less awful. Enjoy! (Los Angeles Times)
I have friends who love Disney, so here’s Julie Andrews singing “When You Wish Upon A Star” for Disneyland’s 30th anniversary.
