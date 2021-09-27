They Are A Notoriously Private Power Couple. Tabs, Mon., Sept. 27, 2021
No, it's not a death cult. It's a murder cult. — Tim Wise at Medium
This Donegal man died two weeks after being convinced to leave the hospital by a far-Right Italian sovereign citizen? Yes, of course. But it's the video of the doctor trying heroically to convince the man to stay that really brings it home. (Belfast Telegraph)
How did the Founding Fathers feel about vaccine mandates again, Michael Harriot on Twitter?
Well, it's true, Sidney Powell is not a reliable narrator. That said, mmhmm go on?
This new interview by Powell is interesting. It suggests that the purpose of the insurrection was to DELAY the elec… https://t.co/tpJU3bLjis— Ron Filipkowski (@Ron Filipkowski)1632624759.0
House passes defense bill that costs twice as much over 10 years as the Build Back Better bill. (The Hill)
Nice things that would happen for West Virginians if Joe Manchin decided to stop blocking the goddamn BBB. — HuffPost
What if you had a California Republican convention post-unsuccessful-recall, and everyone was "bummed out" and "grim"? (LA Times)
The fight against climate change doom, and not in an "ignore it's happening" way. (Noahpinion)
Nope. Sorry. Just fuck it.
- A hamster named Mr. Goxx has been trading cryptocurrencies in a rigged box since June.
- The hamster determines which crypto to buy or sell by running on a wheel and strolling through one of two tunnels.
- Since it started trading on June 12, Goxx's crypto portfolio returned 24% as of Friday.
Give the Osage Nation back their sacred Picture Cave goddammit! — Tulsa World editorial
I do this except I didn't know it was "pasta alla Norma." And I just use spaghetti, because who has rigatoni? The girls fuckin' LOVE IT, they are all like DELICIOUS GRAMMA and DELICIOUS MOM. Also I don't use that cheese. And also I put carrots and onions and any other vegetables i got from the CSA. Also I don't roast the eggplant separately, I just pan-fry it. Also I don't call it "aubergine" or use Celsius. Other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, it's a very good and delicious dish. (Zabar Blog)
