You Should Be Using A Stand To Pee Device. Tabs, Thurs., Aug. 13, 2020

Tabs, Thurs., Aug. 13, 2020
I AM HAVING A VAGENDA OF MANOPAUSE AND I AM TIRED AND HOT AND I AIN'T GOT NO TABS. Let's find some together, real quick!
Fox News's hysterical caterwauling about shadowy figures putting Kamala on Joe's ticket. — Daily Beast
Warren and Ocasio-Cortez propose halt to big mergers during pandemic? Never let a good crisis go to waste! (NBC News)
Fuck you.
Administration guidelines for reopening schools https://t.co/fGbfatcLS5— John Roberts (@John Roberts)1597270692.0
Fuck you.
In a short address continuing to push the reopening of schools in person, Florida @GovRonDeSantis, a former Navy pr… https://t.co/RKFGh3WpU5— Patricia Mazzei (@Patricia Mazzei)1597270452.0
Fact-checking Trump's 'historic coronavirus response' brief. Oh, it's historic all right. — Medium Coronavirus Blog
Trump admin has completely boned all the coronavirus data, as was its intention.
"There's been inconsistent reporting, there have been serious lags in the reporting. The last time I reviewed it, some data was 11 days old, and now it's three days old," [former CDC head Dr. Thomas] Frieden said. "They pulled it away from CDC because it was updated three times a week, and now they update it once a week. Give me a break."
A tax cut for the wealthy, you say? NOW, you say? It's so crazy it absolutely won't work! — Washington Post
COUNTERPOINT: "Go fuck yourself," or, "The pandemic is helping the rich get even richer. It's time to tax their obscene wealth." — Bernie Sanders in The Guardian
Mark Meadows: Trump's worst sidekick? Yes, Digby. Indeed. (Salon)
Brian Kemp and Georgia Republicans make "cop" a protected class. (Techdirt)
It's always possible that the Intercept was a total intercept with these chat logs, but it sure looks like a bunch of little shitheads tried to ratfuck Alex Morse, the progressive Holyoke mayor running against Richie Neal, with some weaponized (and seemingly made up) "MeToo" of, like, "he made me uncomfortable" with no details because there weren't any. Don't do that. — Intercept
I am just happy to be right as usual.
Is Jordan Peterson's daughter trying to kill him? Don't answer that, the commenting rules for radicals still apply. (We Hunted the Mammoth)
Perseid meteor shower tonight, you're welcome. (Tucson.com)
Penzeys' strawberry bread, from actual Wonkers of love, the Penzeys! — Penzeys
Carrot soup with mint and sage. From The Berkshires Farm Table Cookbook. (Zabars)
