alex morse coronavirus kamala harris news recipe hub strawberry bread news brief aug 13 2020

You Should Be Using A Stand To Pee Device. Tabs, Thurs., Aug. 13, 2020

News
Rebecca Schoenkopf
August 13, 2020 08:00 AM
Tabs gifs by your friend Martini Ambassador!

I AM HAVING A VAGENDA OF MANOPAUSE AND I AM TIRED AND HOT AND I AIN'T GOT NO TABS. Let's find some together, real quick!

Fox News's hysterical caterwauling about shadowy figures putting Kamala on Joe's ticket. — Daily Beast

Warren and Ocasio-Cortez propose halt to big mergers during pandemic? Never let a good crisis go to waste! (NBC News)

Fuck you.

Fuck you.

Fact-checking Trump's 'historic coronavirus response' brief. Oh, it's historic all right. — Medium Coronavirus Blog

Trump admin has completely boned all the coronavirus data, as was its intention.

"There's been inconsistent reporting, there have been serious lags in the reporting. The last time I reviewed it, some data was 11 days old, and now it's three days old," [former CDC head Dr. Thomas] Frieden said. "They pulled it away from CDC because it was updated three times a week, and now they update it once a week. Give me a break."

— Wall Street Journal

A tax cut for the wealthy, you say? NOW, you say? It's so crazy it absolutely won't work! — Washington Post

COUNTERPOINT: "Go fuck yourself," or, "The pandemic is helping the rich get even richer. It's time to tax their obscene wealth." — Bernie Sanders in The Guardian

Mark Meadows: Trump's worst sidekick? Yes, Digby. Indeed. (Salon)

Brian Kemp and Georgia Republicans make "cop" a protected class. (Techdirt)

It's always possible that the Intercept was a total intercept with these chat logs, but it sure looks like a bunch of little shitheads tried to ratfuck Alex Morse, the progressive Holyoke mayor running against Richie Neal, with some weaponized (and seemingly made up) "MeToo" of, like, "he made me uncomfortable" with no details because there weren't any. Don't do that. — Intercept

I am just happy to be right as usual.

Is Jordan Peterson's daughter trying to kill him? Don't answer that, the commenting rules for radicals still apply. (We Hunted the Mammoth)

Perseid meteor shower tonight, you're welcome. (Tucson.com)

Penzeys' strawberry bread, from actual Wonkers of love, the Penzeys! — Penzeys

Carrot soup with mint and sage. From The Berkshires Farm Table Cookbook. (Zabars)

An apron.

https://wonkettebazaar.com/products/mommyblog-recipe-hub-apron

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.

Wonkette is funded ONLY by YOU, you wonderful creatures, we love you!

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Rebecca Schoenkopf

Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc