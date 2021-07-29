The Untold Truth Of Michael Scott From The Office! Tabs, Thurs., July 29, 2021
Yeah, people with leprosy don't get it on purpose.
Segregation is back: the Unvaccinated are being treated like lepers in today’s America. Watch my monologue today an… https://t.co/2YZkp8nD1u— David Brody (@David Brody)1627500790.0
I've got to get out of Montana. Bill 702, banning employers and public places from "discriminating" based on vaccination status, with no exemption I can even see for home-based jobs like nanny (NOT THAT I HAVE ONE, IT'S THE POINT THAT COUNTS), because these runny oozing syphdicks are so bad at fucking law. — MT DOL FAQ
Oakland PD got the HIPPO! (SF Gate)
"Perhaps the most grating fact is that not one person in the party, not even the loudest mouthed jackasses or most shamelessly fascistic Republicans, will just come right out and say it: They don't like the January 6 commission because they disagree with the committee's basic premise that fascist insurrections are bad." — Amanda Marcotte at Salon
Stop being "savvy" and start being patriotic. Margaret Sullivan has about had it with the media playing with anti-democratic officials as though they're not obstructionist, cover-upping pieces of shit. — Washington Post
Kyrsten Sinema, doing that good-faith work of something something infrastructure bipartisan.
Sinema, D-Ariz., told The Arizona Republic on Wednesday she had reviewed the Senate Budget Committee's spending framework and has told Senate leadership and Biden that she supports many of its goals, including job growth and American competitiveness.
"I have also made clear that while I will support beginning this process, I do not support a bill that costs $3.5 trillion — and in the coming months, I will work in good faith to develop this legislation with my colleagues and the administration to strengthen Arizona's economy and help Arizona's everyday families get ahead," Sinema said in a written statement.
Parkland survivor's dad went Qrazy and got radicalized by Marjorie Taylor Greene and now thinks his son was a paid actor in the hoax, and man, this is just some sad, sad shit. (Vice)
Cool cool, Trump picked a dick to primary a Republican who voted for impeachment even though that dick slapped Trump's own press secretary. (Politico)
Oh no, Newsmax's ratings are dropping, because it's boring and dumb and it sucks. — Aaron Rupar at Vox
This is fun: Huntington Beach, California, ousted its pro-coronavirus MMA fighter mayor pro tem Tito Ortiz and — rather than replace him with another anti-mask lunatic — named a civil rights lawyer to his Council seat instead! You should just SEE how mad all the crazies are! Hooray! (Orange County Register)
Liz wrote about Marjorie Taylor Greene's LOLsuit against Nancy Pelosi, and I am pretty mad she didn't write this paragraph here, at her Wonkette:
Let us not contemplate the logical end of this argument, lest we be plagued by nightmare visions of Team Dipshit airing their pink bits in the well of the House in "protest" of tyrannical dress code requirements. Pants: Teach the controversy!
Really? She gonna just give it to them over at ATL??? LIZ IT IS A JOKE ABOUT PINK BITS AND PANTS.
A really excellent primer on the time tax our country imposes to make sure we don't try to get benefits. It's not going to make you less mad, but still worth your while. — Annie Lowrey at The Atlantic
Dr. Volts (David Roberts) nerded out with some enviro congressdude about why we should all know about FERC and what is even up with it! That's right, I'm putting a podcast in tabs. Y'all let me know how it was, I don't listen to those. (Volts)
US and Iranian basketball teams had a groovy time playing each other at the Olympics. It's a Nice Time! — Guardian
Nope, still mad! I better look at these 51 best summer appetizers perfect for any summer shindig! (Bon Appetit)
Still mad some more! What's this, Vice President Kamala Harris and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland came to Montana to meet with tribal leaders about a Native American Voting Rights Act? That sounds better already. (Great Falls Tribune)
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.
Wonkette is funded ONLY by reader donations. Please keep me in writers and pixels, please, if you are able!
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.