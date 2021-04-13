The 17 Most Impressive Heirloom Tomatoes For Your Salad. Tabs, Tues., April 13, 2021
Multiple people were shot at a high school in Knoxville, Tennessee. It would be great if we could do something about gun violence before only the guns are left alive. (CBS News)
The Minnesota cop who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright thought she was firing a taser. She was wrong. Wright’s now dead, and her mistake could’ve also killed his girlfriend, who was inside the car. But at least Wright’s misplaced air freshener will never kill again. (CNN)
Y'all realize body cameras are the only reason we know that cop fucked up and shot Wright instead of tasing him, right? Otherwise, they would've probably claimed he was reaching for a knife, gun, portable Death Star, etc. Body cameras might not drastically change police officers’ behavior but they can help salvage the reputations of their victims. (OPB)
Conservatives implied we were all having big fun at Black Lives Matter rallies last summer, but in reality, protesting against police violence takes a toll. (The Nation)
Sad little Nikki Haley won't run against the one term loser in 2024. She is either weirdly loyal to the guy who incited an insurrection against the US Congress or she thinks she lacks the political skill necessary to win a presidential primary against a guy who incited an insurrection against the US Congress. (Rock Hill Herald)
I asked @NikkiHaley if she would support Donald Trump if he runs again in 2024. “Yes,” she told me. “I would not… https://t.co/KAae8RCkY7— Meg Kinnard (@Meg Kinnard)1618259197.0
The third week of Derek Chauvin's murder trial has begun, and yet another medical expert has confirmed that George Floyd's death was most likely the result of Chauvin kneeling on his neck and cutting off his oxygen supply until he passed away. No, a wizard didn't do it. It was former Officer Murderer. (NPR)
Dr. Katalin Kariko’s early research into messenger RNA, or mRNA, led to the development of the COVID-19 vaccine your Republican uncle thinks is poison. You can tell Dr. Karko is a true genius, because for most of her career, she never earned more than $60,000 a year. (New York Times)
The clock is ticking for Oregon to provide a reopening plan that could make it feasible for the state’s festivals and concert venues to offer fall programming. (Oregonian)
We survived a plague. Can we survive a global chip shortage? Wait, we actually haven't survived the current plague. We're doomed! (Reuters)
It looks like most of the MAGA mob was white, male, and lives near Joe Biden supporters in blue and purple counties. God help us. (Washington Post)
I enjoyed Raoul Peck's documentary Exterminate All The Brutes, but not surprisingly, some folks don't appreciate hearing about the history of colonialism and white supremacy. (AV Club)
Prince Harry is quarantining at his former Frogmore Cottage home before his grandfather, Prince Phillip's funeral. This is a smart move. The Royal Family's peeved enough after the Oprah interview, he doesn't want to give anyone COVID-19.(People)
I’ll leave you with this 1995 interview of the Duke of Edinburgh discussing his service during World War II. It feels as if the next generation of Royals is just pomp without the circumstance.
Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.
Looking for someone to give that cash to? Why not us?
Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He's on the board of the Portland Playhouse theater and writes for the immersive theater Cafe Nordo in Seattle. Tickets are on sale now for his latest Nordo collaboration, "Curiouser and Curiouser," an adaptation of "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" and "Through the Looking Glass." It promises to feel like an actual evening with SER (for good or for ill).