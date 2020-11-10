These House Cats Can Perform All The Numbers From ‘Cats’! Tabs, Tues., Nov. 10, 2020
Former Vice President and 1980s punchline Dan Quayle thinks it’s time for Donald Trump to read the writing on the wall ... or at least have someone read it to him. He’s lost. (New York Times)
Dogs will return to the White House during a Joe Biden administration. (CNN)
Are you as excited as I am to see Joe Biden erase every last trace of Stephen Miller from the federal government? (Washington Post)
On the down side, too many Americans won’t survive the final 71 days of Trump’s malignant presidency. COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing, as we hit 10 million Americans served with the Trump plague. (Buzzfeed News)
NBA players dunk on Trump’s loss.
@Money23Green YO we back up in there my G!!! I’m taking my tequila and vino too! 😁😁😁 🥃🥃🍷🍷— LeBron James (@LeBron James)1604772355.0
Georgia Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue sent a joint letter of gross demanding that (Republican) Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger resign. He apparently failed to fix the election to their liking. You can’t really "call the manager" of voting. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Seven out of 10 Republicans don’t believe the 2020 election was “free and fair.” I’m going to live through both the death of disco and democracy. (Morning Consult)
Despite what President Pandemic said, Covid-19 isn’t a walk in the park with fully functioning lungs. COVID-19 “long haulers” have experienced debilitating, lingering symptoms from the illness. For God’s sake, wear a mask and eat your Thanksgiving sweet potato pie over zoom. (Bloomberg)
An architecture critic reviews Four Seasons Total Landscaping. (Curbed)
Another article that suggests that Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death and Amy Coney Barrett’s sham confirmation hearings might’ve saved Susan Collins’ seat. I will be angry about this until I die. (Huffington Post)
I drag Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer a lot, but this was still cute.
Chuck Schumer called Joe Biden on Saturday to give him a taste of the exuberant crowds outside of Brooklyn’s Barcla… https://t.co/5W6Zc6JVKv— NowThis (@NowThis)1604930580.0
People who still dine out are doing so earlier. (Wall Street Journal)
"Five p.m. is the new 9 p.m.," says Christian Moerk, a Danish novelist who recently moved from New York to Paris. He trained himself this summer to skip lunch so he could have early suppers with friends at sidewalk tables. "You hold out all day and then you stuff yourself at 5," he says. "You don't really enjoy your food, but at least you're hungry.”
America’s movie theaters might not survive the pandemic without help. (Los Angeles Times)
Trump will make the presidential transition no less terrible than his presidency. He’s a horrible person. (NPR)
Fellow Horrible-American Mitch McConnell says Trump is within his legal rights to be an ass about the election. I think President Lame Duck should just sit in the Oval Office with the lights off and accept his fate.
