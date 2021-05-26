People Who Need To Be Clued In ASAP! Tabs, Wed, May 26, 2021
Oh no shit? "Former CIA Director John Brennan suggested more exists on the 'financial front' than the public knows within the alleged ties between members of ex-President Donald Trump's orbit and Russia." WHO COULD HAVE KNOWN. — Washington Examiner
Here's some hinky maybe-Russian shit: Mystery "PR" company offering French and German science youtubers as much money as they want to say the vaccine killing errebody. I'm sure it's fine. (Guardian)
Republicans just stripping every Democrat's job duties from them, because because. AZ Secretary of State Edition! (ABC-15)
Republicans just stripping every Democrat's job duties from them, because because. Wisconsin Gov Edition! — Journal Sentinel
And Phoenix cops are adding protesters to the gang database by making up the "gang" "A.C.A.B." — All Cops Are Bastards. (ABC-15 again!)
Let's watch the Arizona Senate president be a nutball! — Mediaite
Just in time for the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre, Oklahoma's outlawed teaching anything that might make white students "feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress," so. — Politico
Roy Edroso creates some lesson plans for Texas. They are very good lesson plans. (Roy Edroso)
Libs, STOP HITTING YOURSELVES. — Dan Pfeiffer substack
Seth Rogen, Mr. Cool Guy. (IndieWire)
In Bizarro World Sophie's Choice, if I had to pick someone to win in Larry Klayman v. Alex Jones, I GUESS it would be Alex Jones? Yay Alex Jones? (Ruling at Randazza.com)
DEPARTMENT OF SALAAAAAAD. (Department of Salad)
35 Wondrous Outdoor Dining Spaces? I shall click them! — 1stDibs
And I only hated 31 of them. Success!
These assholes took their pretty blue and green walls and painted them all gray. (The kitchen's nice though.) (Better Homes & Gardens)
Did HGTV ruin the housing market for millennials? Yes! It did! — Wealth of Commonsense
