Why Recycling Is Killing Us All. Tabs, Wed., Nov. 4, 2020
Yeah, we don’t know much of what’s happening right now. Stay tuned. Maybe the world hasn’t ended. We’ll check again once we wake up.
If I have this right.... * Philly not fully reporting until after 9:30 am. And 2.2m mail-in ballots to count in PA.… https://t.co/EVW3A6kwI7— David Corn (@David Corn)1604463903.0
Who knew the first good news you’d hear last night would be Arizona going fully blue? (Arizona Central)
Kaitlin Byrd discusses the future of the American experiment. (Dame)
Burst waters pipes. Software errors. That’s Georgia for you. (Business Insider)
What we do know is that incumbent Senator Kelly Loeffler held off Doug Collins and will advance to the January runoff against Democrat Raphael Warnock. The Senate will might hinge on this race. (CNBC)
QAnon wackadoodle Marjorie Taylor Greene will freely roam around the House of Representatives next year. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Former White House physician and Trump stooge Ronny Jackson also won his House race in Texas. (Texasomas)
But, hey, the awesome Sarah McBride won her Delaware state Senate race! She’ll be the country’s highest-ranking trans legislator. (Washington Blade)
Armed Trump thug was arrested at a North Carolina polling place. (The Hill)
Melania Trump couldn’t be bothered to wear a mask when she went to vote in Palm Beach, Florida, where it’s required. Yes, she’s recovered from COVID-19 but random people on the street don’t know that. We’re going to all have to wear masks in public until we get to the other side of this. (NPR)
Moving story about the 99-year-old Black man, born on a Louisiana plantation, who put on his mask and voted yesterday in Mississippi. (CNN)
This is probably not important, but Lil Wayne's girlfriend broke up with him after he endorsed President Klan Robe. That was the correct response. (Lovebscott)
