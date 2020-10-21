30 Wedding Photos That Went Horribly Wrong! Tabs, Wed., Oct. 21, 2020
Mitch McConnell wants to make sure he gets the credit for DQing any stimulus, thanks Mitch McConnell! (Daily Kos)
Mmmmhmmmm.
Media: Why won't Democrats accept GOP's offer?
Democrats: There is no offer.
Media: But why won't Democrats accept it?!
Thanks, Eric Boehlert at PressRun!
Trump camp concerned. Sad! (ABC News)
Literally sickening. Fucking idiots who went to Sturgis and "may have" spread coronavirus all over the country. "I was naive!" says the fucking idiot whose girlfriend fucking BEGGED HIM not to go. — Washington Post
How Deborah Birx undermined the CDC. (Science mag)
ACK! A woman in her 30s died of coronavirus while her plane was sitting on the tarmac. — New York mag
Republicans, Who Have Made Sure The Federal Election Commission Can't Do Anything, File A Complaint About Twitter's Moderation Practices. That is a headline that says what the story is! — Techdirt
LOL Trump's secret Chinese bank account he's supposed to list on financial disclosures but doesn't, and the Chinese government he paid $180,000 to while he paid the US $750. bUt HuNTeR bIdEN! (New York Times)
Whistles admiringly: Now that's a grift!
HOPES WERE HIGH among the employees who joined Foxconn's Wisconsin project in the summer of 2018. In June, President Donald Trump had broken ground on an LCD factory he called "the eighth wonder of the world." The scale of the promise was indeed enormous: a $10 billion investment from the Taiwanese electronics giant, a 20 million-square-foot manufacturing complex, and, most importantly, 13,000 jobs.
Which is why new recruits arriving at the 1960s office building Foxconn had purchased in downtown Milwaukee were surprised to discover they had to provide their own office supplies. "One of the largest companies in the world, and you have to bring your own pencil," an employee recalls wondering.
Libertarians vs. the bears. (The New Republic)
"Driving the 2021 Cadillac Escalade was one of the most stressful experiences of my life." Same, if I had ever driven one. Same. (The Verge)
Twists! Turns! This story about military phonies! The New Yorker!
Eat your proteins. And so you don't have to go through 48 slides to get 12 foods (seriously, four clicks for each slide, fuck you), they are: sweet potatoes, artichoke hearts, leafy greens, goat cheese, whole grain pasta, peas, quinoa, pumpkin seeds, parmesan, kamut, hemp seeds, boca veggie burgers. Don't click: Greatist
Phil Collins's ex-wife and her new husband have taken over his Miami mansion. He would prefer they didn't! (Boing Boing)
Tom Lehrer: STEAL THESE SONGS! — Tom Lehrer
Did you also start yelling at your husband during Enola Holmes that she, Enola Holmes, was basically like ADA LOVELACE, COMPUTERER DAUGHTER OF LORD BYRON, and that Helena Bonham Carter was basically like Mary Wollstonecraft, radfem mother of Mary Shelley, who was a Goth who was maybe fucking Lord Byron, you can't remember, and then not shut up about how much Enola Holmes looks like Elizabeth Perkins, Celia from "Weeds," who follows you on Twitter, and you google a picture of Elizabeth Perkins to show your husband and see that everybody else figured out that Enola Holmes looks like Elizabeth Perkins four years ago, including Elizabeth Perkins who tweeted the side by side, and she didn't even look like her that much then, back when Enola Holmes was Eleven from "Stranger Things"? Me too! — Ada Lovelace Wik / Mary Wollstonecraft Wik / Mary Shelley Wik / Elizabeth Perkins Twitter / Enola Holmes
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.
Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by YOU. We love you!
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.