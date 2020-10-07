Movie Scenes So Offensive The Only Option Was Cutting Them! Tabs, Wed., Oct. 7, 2020
If you were worried, Evan has the week off.
Don't read this story about Jeff Sessions and Rod Rosenstein forcing US attorneys at the border to prosecute parents so their infants had to be removed, it will make you sick. — New York Times
Big ol' Gold Star families event the day after the Amy Coney Barrett Superspreader Fiesta? Has anybody checked to see if these families are well? We know the White House isn't contact tracing the ACB slob picnic, and it had important attendees, like Chris Christie and Kellyanne Conway and Thom Tillis and Mike Lee.
He wargamed Trump getting coronavirus with his students. Too bad Trump's even stupider than they thought. — Salon
John Bolton seething with jealousy after Trump gets to become living biological weapon. (The Onion)
God, they're fucking exhausting:
For [Tucker] Carlson and his Friday guest, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), the lesson of Trump getting the virus after ignoring public health recommendations is that there's no point in implementing those recommendations. "If this virus can get into the Oval, into the body of the president, there is no place where it could not possibly infect one of our fellow Americans," Gaetz claimed, adding that "there is no lockdown that can be a panacea to save everyone from everything, and this is proof positive that's the case."
Leopard/face/etc:
"He was so concerned with preventing embarrassing stories that he exposed thousands of his own staff and supporters to a deadly virus. He has kept us in the dark, and now our spouses and kids have to pay the price. It's just selfish."
You don't fucking say, staffer. — Axios
Was the staffer Stephen Miller? Probably not, he is probably glorying in catching the master's disease. (Politico)
President Dexy's Midnight Runner did a tweet you guys.
Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is… https://t.co/PteAZiyD9S— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1602010127.0
Republicans in tight races are freaaaaaking out, all like "BUT MR. PRESIDENT, WHAT ABOUT THE PROBLEM SOLVERS CAUCUS PROPOSAL FOR $100 AND CORPORATE IMMUNITY?" So here's Vox explaining that, in fact, the Problem Solvers Caucus proposal is for $100 and corporate immunity. (Vox)
What does that nerd at the Federal Reserve think?
"Too little support would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses," Powell said. "Over time, household insolvencies and business bankruptcies would rise, harming the productive capacity of the economy, and holding back wage growth. By contrast, the risks of overdoing it seem, for now, to be smaller. Even if policy actions ultimately prove to be greater than needed, they will not go to waste."
— Jerome Powell, what a nerd
As if you needed another reason, but perhaps the president's horrifically reckless and negligent superspreader hoedowns might illustrate that some people are actually horrifically reckless and negligent, so maybe Nancy Pelosi should indeed continue to block Mitch McConnell's liability immunity wet dream.
Trump is a madman. The mainstream press needs to say so.
Today, there are two truths in play: Trump fits the textbook definition of a psychopath, and newsrooms don't want to touch that story.
On the morning of the Mike Pence/Kamala Harris debate, let's relive one of the funniest things I've ever seen, the debate between Kamala Harris and Loretta Sanchez for California's US Senate seat in 2016. Starts slow! GETS INSANE!
Dave Weigel — WEIGEL!!!! — previews the debate. (Washington Post)
And Pennsylvania, polled on the last debate, says no thank you President Trump, we vote for Joe Biden by 1 million percent. — Monmouth
Trump taking down ads in Iowa and Ohio, wonder where all the campaign money went. (CNN)
Killing 80-year-old men to own the libs. — CNN
Nice St. Louis gunhumper couple indicted, including for evidence tampering. Sad :( (KMOV4)
Um, Broward demands Parkland parents' psychiatric records to prove they suffered "mental anguish" when their children were murdered, I what? — Sun-Sentinel
Facebook bans QAnon pages but not individual posts. We'll see I guess! — NBC News
I fucking love vertical farming. One day I'll find the urban planning project I did in grad school reimagining Havana's Vedado and you'll all go ooooooh Rebecca how did you find SO MANY PLACES for vertical farming, and also we love that you drew these freehand in your kid's markers, that is what you will say. Anyway! Vertical farming in Compton! — LAist
This is that guy you keep saying wait that guy what's he in, everything. You're welcome. (Rotten Tomatoes)
Hmmm, why yes I do have all of these things for baked brie with figs and pistachios or whatever in my kitchen right now. (Mediterranean Dish)
Bye Eddie Van Halen. You were sexy, and other guitarists seem to think you were extremely good at guitar.
I came home from high school and my mom and Darlene were winedrunk at 3 pm watching MTV. "That one's Eddie Van Hale… https://t.co/eSc4rjjE6X— Rebecca Schoenkopf, Wonkette Editrix, King Of You (@Rebecca Schoenkopf, Wonkette Editrix, King Of You)1602013197.0
