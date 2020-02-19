Terrifying Japanese Ghosts That Will Haunt Your Dreams. Tabs, Wed., Feb. 19, 2020
OH HI THERE IS A DEBATE TONIGHT, I WILL BE BLOOGING, COME WATCH IT WITH US.
Charlie Pierce on Elizabeth Warren and the foil she desperately needs. (It is Bloomberg.) — Esquire
Also that she's tied with Bloomberg, one up from Pete, one down from Joe, and only trailing Bernie:
SHRUGGY MOTICON.
Vox's "best case for each candidate" does Bloomberg. I am linking to it because I am fair. Here are their others: [Their] case for Bernie Sanders is here; [their] case for Elizabeth Warren is here; [their] case for Joe Biden is here; [their] case for Pete Buttigieg is here.
Elizabeth Spiers at Daily Beast, so: *click*. I Loathe Bloomberg. But He's Doing One Thing Right.
How long has Bernie Sanders been 78? "A while." (Slate)
I don't think any of the Democratic (or "Democratic") candidates are unelectable. But besides that, I agree with Amanda Marcotte. Not sure if you know how I feel about it? Dude suxxxxxx. (Salon.)
Oh so all you folks with your open floor plans have finally figured out everyone can see your dirty dishes. So instead of putting up "a wall," you're adding a second kitchen where the actual cooking gets done. You know what I always say: Fuck you. (Wall Street Journal)
SHY, HERE IS SOMETHING ELSE WE DON'T WANT.
Which delightful thread led to this: When I Took My Zipcar Into the Wilderness. (Atlantic)
Liz over at Above the Law: The Justice Department on Fiiiiiiiiiiire.
America's Monopoly Problem, Explained By Your Internet Bill. It's kind of boring, and I skimmed, but. — Vox
Airbnb. Cuba. Tourists being emotionally entitled. I CLICK YOU. And discover it's not an enjoyable compilation of Americans being terrrrrrrible. Instead, it's a weird, stilted article around the "emotional labor" framing that I really hate. Like, yes, people have to be polite to people when they're working at their jobs. You guys, is that just me? — Salon
This is a crazy story from Judd Legum about the (Republican) Ohio secretary of state (among others!) just plain slandering a woman running for Congress, accusing her of committing a crime and then not mentioning it's been thoroughly debunked. Dok's on it!
Mike Patton from Faith No More covering Serge Gainsbourg. I was at this show! I was young (38) and went to shows.
OK SEE YOU TONIGHT FOR DEBATE LIKE I SAID, AT WHATEVER TIME IS DEBATE OKAY BYE.
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.