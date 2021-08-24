THE WORST PARENTS EVER! Tabs, Tues., Aug. 24, 2021
Imagine being a "freedom loving, Second Amendment supporting federalist Republican" hospital exec and having to explain to maskless idiots in Tennessee YOU ARE KILLING YOUR CHILDREN AND YOURSELVES. You break it you bought it, I guess. (News Channel 5)
Joe Biden is using the Education Department's civil rights office to strike back at DeSantis, Abbott, and any other choads banning school districts from requiring their students to wear masks in order to slow the spread of a rampaging fucking global pandemic. Good. — Washington Post
The psychology of anti-vaxx bullshit. (Salon)
Infowars host Owen Shroyer charged in 1/6. (Buzzfeed News)
MNGOP IN DISARRAY! No, but really in disarray. — Politico
Fine, a rare tabs hed: THE WORST PARENTS EVER. (Factinate)
Why Dutch kids are the happiest in the world. Old, from CNBC.
Josephine Baker to be reinterred in France's Pantheon.
During World War II, she joined the French Resistance. Amid other missions, she collected information from German officials she met at parties and carried messages hidden in her underwear to England and other countries, using her star status to justify her travels.
A civil rights activist, she took part in 1963 in the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who made his "I Have A Dream" speech.
— AP
A fascinating look at the problems "debutantes" were made to solve. Kristen Richardson talks to Anne Helen Petersen. (Substack)
"Decomposition, the enemy of anatomy and embalming and the case of the exploding pope." Oh, click, you think? (The Anatomy Lab)
I tried to make a ricotta tart this year, it liquefied and sploded like that pope. I guess I can try again, but I don't expect it to turn out any different this time. I blame "altitude," why not. Ricotta and baby pear tart. — Zabars Blog
